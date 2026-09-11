The University of Jos released its 2026/2027 admission cut-off marks for prospective students

UNIJOS set distinct cut-off scores for three competitive courses, with Medicine and Surgery requiring the highest mark

Candidates applying for Law, Doctor of Pharmacy, and Medicine and Surgery must meet specific UTME thresholds to qualify

The University of Jos (UNIJOS) has officially published its cut-off marks for the 2026/2027 academic session, giving candidates a clearer picture of what scores they need to secure admission into some of the institution's most competitive programmes.

The released figures cover three courses: Law, Doctor of Pharmacy, and Medicine and Surgery.

UNIJOS publishes 2026/2027 admission cut-off marks. Photo Source: University of Jos

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UNIJOS cut-off marks for law and pharmacy

Prospective law students at UNIJOS are required to score a minimum of 240 in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to be considered for admission.

Candidates eyeing the Doctor of Pharmacy programme must meet a slightly lower threshold, with a cut-off mark of 230 set for that course.

Law - 240

Doctor of Pharmacy - 230

Medicine and Surgery - 250

UNIJOS cut-off mark for medicine and surgery

Medicine and Surgery carries the highest cut-off mark among the three courses, set at 250. This places it firmly among the most demanding programmes at the university in terms of entry requirements, reflecting the competitive nature of medical admissions across Nigerian institutions.

Candidates who scored at or above these benchmarks during the 2026 UTME are encouraged to confirm their eligibility and proceed with the admissions process through the university's official channels.

University of Ibadan publishes cut-off marks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the University of Ibadan had released its 2026/2027 admission cut-off marks for Law, Pharmacy, and Medicine and Surgery.

Medicine and Surgery recorded the highest cut-off mark at 80.00 for both the merit and catchment categories, while Law had a cut-off mark of 71.00.

Source: Legit.ng