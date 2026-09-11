A Federal High Court in Abuja ruled that INEC must approve and use the Nigeria Democratic Congress's modified digital logo for all elections

The NDC took INEC to court after the commission removed the party's new logo from its database and reinstated the old one without explanation

The court also granted a perpetual injunction stopping INEC from interfering with the NDC's use of its two-finger victory sign logo

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - A Federal High Court in Abuja has directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise and use the Nigeria Democratic Congress's updated digital logo across all elections it conducts in Nigeria.

Justice J.O. Abdulmalik, who delivered the ruling, also granted a perpetual injunction barring INEC from obstructing or interfering with the NDC's use of its digitally designed "two-finger" victory sign as the party's official symbol.

Court backs NDC's new logo ahead of the 2027 election. Photo credit: NDC

Source: Facebook

As reported by The Punch, the NDC National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, announced the development in a statement on Thursday.

What triggered the NDC's lawsuit

The dispute began after the NDC's first National Executive Committee meeting on March 25, 2026, approved a modified version of the party's logo and submitted it to INEC.

The commission initially uploaded the new design to its database but later removed it and restored the original association logo under which the party had first been registered, without offering the NDC any explanation.

The party initially sought to resolve the matter through administrative channels before turning to litigation after INEC declined to correct it.

In his judgment, Justice Abdulmalik ordered that:

"The defendant, INEC, by itself, its servants, agents, and officers howsoever, shall forthwith approve the modified logo design of the plaintiff, including its symbol and colours, which is a digitally designed 'two-finger victory sign' with a blue background and the word 'NDC' written in red on top, for use by the plaintiff, NDC as its official logo for all purposes as a political party, including for all elections conducted by the defendant INEC in Nigeria."

NDC directs members to adopt new logo

According to Premium Times, the Osa Director said the ruling had resolved the logo dispute and called on all party candidates and members to immediately begin using the approved symbol on campaign materials.

"We thank the judiciary for its timely intervention and for directing INEC to upload and utilise the NDC's modified digital logo," he said.

"All candidates and party members are hereby directed to adopt and use only the approved NDC logo on all campaign materials and paraphernalia, including banners, posters, and other publicity items."

Director also acknowledged that some members may have already printed materials carrying the old logo. "We regret any inconvenience this may have caused.

The NDC appreciates all party members and candidates for their patience and understanding during this period," he added.

He said the party would step up public awareness efforts around the new symbol, reassuring supporters that the matter had been fully settled ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Court orders INEC to recognise NDC's new logo ahead of the 2027 election. Photo credit: @inecnigeria

Source: Twitter

Cold war rocks NDC ahead of 2027 election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a public fight between an aide to Peter Obi and an NDC communications official exposed a logo dispute that could affect the party's 2027 campaigns.

Esther Umoh warned that candidates and supporters across states are using different versions of the NDC logo, with campaigns set to begin later in July.

The row prompted NDC national leader Seriake Dickson to call a high-level meeting with Obi and running mate Rabiu Kwankwaso to resolve the tension.

Source: Legit.ng