The Lagos State Government approved the 2026/2027 Harmonised Academic Calendar for all public and private primary and secondary schools in the state

Commissioner Jamiu Alli-Balogun announced the calendar following two stakeholder meetings coordinated by the Office of Education Quality Assurance

The approved calendar covers resumption dates, mid-term breaks, examination periods and holidays, and all schools must comply with the schedule

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Ikeja, Lagos State- The Lagos State Government has approved and released the 2026/2027 Harmonised Academic Calendar, which will govern academic activities across all public and private primary and secondary schools in the state.

The Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Jamiu Tolani Alli-Balogun, said the decision was taken after a consultative process led by the Office of Education Quality Assurance (OEQA).

He announced the 2026/2027 academic calendar on Thursday, July 16, 2026, in a post shared on Lagos state government Facebook page.

How Lagos schools calendar was finalised

The OEQA facilitated two separate stakeholder meetings during which participants, drawn from across the education sector, reviewed proposed dates and reached a consensus on the structure of the new academic session.

The finalised calendar covers school resumption dates, mid-term breaks, examination windows and official holidays.

Alli-Balogun described the unified schedule as a reflection of the state government's dedication to raising educational standards and ensuring that the academic year runs in an orderly and predictable manner.

He directed all schools, both public and private, to adhere strictly to the approved timetable.

Reactions to Lagos schools calendar release

The announcement drew responses from parents, educators and members of the public on the Lagos State Government's official Facebook page.

Mabadeje Yinka Olabiyi praised the approach, writing:

"This is exactly FGC's format. Their planning is always yearly based. Thumbs up to Lagos state."

Adekunle Akinloye welcomed the development, saying:

"An excellent forthright job well done. May we experience God's absolute peace and tranquility through the session."

Sochima Hannah raised a compliance concern, asking:

"What happen to schools that are non compliant?"

Ojise Olodumare called on a neighbouring state to adopt a similar approach, writing:

"When would OGUN STATE Government emulate to be doing same so that parents will prepare themselves for children school resumption?"

Mark Amechi Emmanuel sought clarity on the public holiday schedule, querying:

"Would or wouldn't there be public holiday on October 1st?"

Oluwadamilare Stephen Olowo-oye LighthouseDiction added:

"This is a plus-thinking exercise. Many thanks to the Lagos State Government for this vital output."

Lagos school makes world’s top 10

Recall that Lagos-based Slum2School Green Academy was recognised among global finalists for a major school prize.

The bamboo-built school gained attention for combining education with environmental solutions in a riverine community.

The academy showcased its sustainability model as it competes with schools worldwide for recognition.

Lagos Schools Bag N20m Scholarships

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Lagos secondary schools were rewarded with N20 million scholarship packages and cash prizes for winning the Aketi Bowl II national flag football competition.

Education officials commended the organisers for using sports to promote discipline, innovation and holistic student development across schools.

Competition organisers praised Lagos schools’ dominance and appealed for stronger government support for secondary school flag football nationwide.

Source: Legit.ng