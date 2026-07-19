Rodri capped Spain's title-winning campaign by being named the best player of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

La Roja dominated the post-tournament awards after Unai Simón and Pau Cubarsí also received major FIFA honours

Spain ended the competition with a historic World Cup triumph and several tournament records

Spain captain Rodri has been crowned the best player at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after inspiring La Roja to a memorable triumph in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The Manchester City midfielder received the adidas Golden Ball following Spain's 1-0 extra-time victory over defending champions Argentina in the final, completing a remarkable tournament that firmly established him as one of the world's finest midfielders.

Rodri with the Golden Ball award after the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina. Photo by Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

According to the BBC, Rodri's latest honour came after he dictated Spain's play from midfield throughout the competition, helping his country lift the World Cup for only the second time in history.

Rodri rewarded after Spain's dominant campaign

The 30-year-old featured prominently in Spain's unbeaten run, controlling the tempo in midfield while providing the balance that allowed Luis de la Fuente's side to dominate possession against every opponent.

His composure, leadership and defensive awareness proved crucial as Spain overcame several top nations before edging Argentina in a tense final settled by Ferran Torres' extra-time winner.

According to FIFA, Rodri's performances throughout the tournament convinced the Technical Study Group to hand him the adidas Golden Ball, recognising him as the competition's outstanding performer.

The award adds another prestigious honour to an already glittering career after previous successes for club and country.

Mbappe also make history

Legit.ng previously reported that France captain Kylian Mbappe finished as the tournament's leading scorer after winning the adidas Golden Boot with 10 goals.

The Real Madrid star became the first footballer to win consecutive World Cup Golden Boots and also surpassed Lionel Messi as the competition's all-time leading goalscorer.

Source: Legit.ng