The NGX All-Share Index closed the week at 243,462.13 points, reflecting a 0.14% decline from the previous week

First HoldCo Plc emerged as the top price gainer with a 38.66% surge, while BUA Cement Plc recorded the steepest loss at 18.99%

Total equity turnover for the week fell to 2.819 billion shares worth ₦182.499 billion, down from 3.648 billion shares the previous week

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Nigeria's stock market closed the week on a mixed note, with the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) shedding 0.14% to settle at 243,462.13 points, even as the overall market capitalisation rose by 0.39% to reach ₦157.057 trillion.

Trading activity slowed compared to the prior week. Investors exchanged 2.819 billion shares valued at ₦182.499 billion across 226,729 deals, a notable drop from the 3.648 billion shares worth ₦220.568 billion that changed hands in 251,861 deals the previous week.

NGX Weekly Recap: First HoldCo Leads Gainers as Market Cap Rises to N157trn

Source: Getty Images

Sector Activity and Top Traded Stocks

The Financial Services Industry dominated trading, accounting for 2.006 billion shares valued at ₦99.697 billion in 96,171 deals. This represented 71.17% of total equity turnover by volume and 54.63% by value.

The Consumer Goods Industry ranked second with 178.863 million shares worth ₦7.872 billion in 26,637 deals, while the Oil and Gas Industry placed third with 151.237 million shares valued at ₦38.309 billion across 16,879 deals.

First HoldCo Plc, FCMB Group Plc, and Access Holdings Plc were the most actively traded equities by volume, collectively recording 939.402 million shares worth ₦57.673 billion in 19,051 deals. Their combined trades accounted for 33.33% of total turnover volume and 31.60% of total value.

Forty-four equities recorded price gains during the week, fewer than the 60 that appreciated the week before. Thirty-five equities declined, up from 28 the prior week, while 67 remained unchanged compared to 58 previously.

Top 10 gainers

First HoldCo Plc: +38.66% (₦69.20 to ₦95.95)

Thomas Wyatt Nigeria Plc: +27.16% (₦2.43 to ₦3.09)

Fidelity Bank Plc: +15.00% (₦19.00 to ₦21.85)

Learn Africa Plc: +14.44% (₦9.00 to ₦10.30)

United Bank for Africa Plc: +10.98% (₦41.00 to ₦45.50)

Chapel Hill Denham Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund: +9.97% (₦148.50 to ₦163.30)

LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc: +9.73% (₦3.39 to ₦3.72)

Nigeria Real Estate Investment Trust Fund: +9.71% (₦103.00 to ₦113.00)

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc: +9.66% (₦152.20 to ₦166.90)

Abbey Bank Plc: +9.29% (₦9.15 to ₦10.00)

Banking stocks drive market activity while overall equity turnover weakens on the NGX. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Top 10 losers

BUA Cement Plc: -18.99% (₦340.20 to ₦275.60)

Red Star Express Plc: -18.53% (₦24.55 to ₦20.00)

International Energy Insurance Plc: -15.27% (₦5.50 to ₦4.66)

C&I Leasing Plc: -13.28% (₦6.40 to ₦5.55)

PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc: -10.06% (₦90.00 to ₦80.95)

Eunisell Interlinked Plc: -10.00% (₦210.00 to ₦189.00)

Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc: -9.91% (₦5.55 to ₦5.00)

CAP Plc: -9.61% (₦157.60 to ₦142.45)

Japaul Gold & Ventures Plc: -8.95% (₦3.24 to ₦2.95)

Cadbury Nigeria Plc: -8.95% (₦62.60 to ₦57.00)

Elumelu announces retirement as UBA chairman

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tony Elumelu, the group chairman of United Bank for Africa Plc, will resign from the company’s board on August 21, 2026, when he completes the 12-year limit permitted for non-executive directors under Nigeria’s Central Bank (CBN) guidelines for corporate governance.

The bank disclosed the group chairman’s upcoming exit on Monday, July 6, following its board meeting, where it appointed currently serving non-executive director Emmanuel Nnorom as the incoming Group Chairman from the same date.

Source: Legit.ng