The federal ministry of humanitarian affairs and poverty reduction reacted to the alleged start of N50,000 National Support Allowance registration

In a terse statement shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Sunday, July 19, 2026, authorities sent a warning message to the Nigerian public

The ministry of humanitarian affairs and poverty reduction is tasked with coordinating Nigeria's humanitarian responses, managing disaster relief operations, and implementing social protection

FCT, Abuja - The federal ministry of humanitarian affairs and poverty reduction has said it has not commenced registration for any N50,000 National Support Allowance.

Legit.ng reports that a viral message in Hausa had claimed that the Nigerian government's N50,000 National Support Allowance registration is ongoing.

President Bola Tinubu-led FG warns of fake N50,000 allowance registration scam. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Humanitarian ministry debunks fake news

But in a statement shared on its official X (formerly Twitter) page on Sunday, July 19, Nigerian authorities asked citizens to disregard the message as fraudulent. It also cautioned against clicking on spurious links and websites.

The statement read:

"Verify any info only through official govt channels."

Read the ministry of humanitarian affairs' post on X below:

FG flags off skills training for Nigerians

In a piece of related news, the federal government, through the National Social Investment Programme Agency, NSIPA, on Monday, July 13, flagged off the Renewed Hope Vocational and Skills Training Programme at the Government Science Technical College, GSTC, Area 3, Garki, Abuja.

The flag-off ceremony was declared open by Bernard Doro, the minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty reduction, who described the programme as a flagship empowerment initiative of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In his keynote address, the minister stated that the programme represents “a practical demonstration of the unwavering commitment of the president to addressing unemployment, reducing poverty, promoting entrepreneurship, and expanding opportunities for Nigerians through sustainable skills development.”

Doro noted that skills acquisition is now an economic necessity. He added that the Renewed Hope Vocational and Skills Training Programme was designed as “a comprehensive pathway to economic empowerment and poverty reduction” and not just another training exercise.

The minister highlighted the federal government’s decision to refurbish and redistribute vocational equipment that had deteriorated in warehouses as a bold step towards prudent management of public resources.

He charged beneficiaries to approach the training with discipline and commitment, and urged training providers to maintain the highest standards of professionalism, transparency, and accountability.

Read more on federal government of Nigeria

FG opens portal for interest-free loans

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian government is providing interest-free loans to 22,000 eligible farmers for improved agricultural productivity.

Farmers can secure up to N300,000 without collateral through FarmerMoni, which promotes economic stability in rural areas of the country.

Farmers can secure up to N300,000 without collateral through FarmerMoni, which promotes economic stability in rural areas of the country.

Source: Legit.ng