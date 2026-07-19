The Katsina State Scholarship Trust Fund (KTSSB) is one of Nigeria's most active state-run scholarship programmes, offering ₦50,000 renewable every year based on good academic performance to eligible Katsina indigenes in tertiary education. This article covers who can apply, the scholarship amount, required documents, how to get your award letter, and what the table payment process involves.

KTSSB awards ₦50,000 annual scholarships to eligible Katsina tertiary students statewide. Photo: ktssb.org.ng, Katsina State Government (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

The KTSSB offers a sum of ₦50,000 renewable every year for eligible students of Nigerian tertiary institutions who are indigenes of the state.

for eligible students of Nigerian tertiary institutions who are indigenes of the state. The KTSSB awards scholarships to qualified students in universities, polytechnics, colleges of education, and other tertiary institutions across Nigeria.

across Nigeria. KTSSB generally offers both need-based and merit-based scholarships, and scholarships for students with physical disabilities enrolled in public tertiary institutions.

scholarships, and scholarships for students with physical disabilities enrolled in public tertiary institutions. As recently as January 2025, the Katsina State Government completed payment of outstanding scholarship allowances amounting to ₦1.9 billion to 136,175 indigent students.

to 136,175 indigent students. Applications are submitted online at ktssb.org.ng. Late applicants are not accepted.

About the Katsina State Scholarship Trust Fund

Prior to its transformation in 2005, the Katsina State Scholarship Trust Fund was known as the Katsina State Scholarship Board. It was established following the creation of Katsina State out of the former Kaduna State through the enactment of the Katsina State Scholarship Board Law (Amendment Edict) 1988.

The KTSSB is a parastatal of the Katsina State Government, saddled with the responsibility of providing students bursaries, special and full scholarships, and student loans at both local and international levels.

The Fund owes much of its current form to the late Alhaji Umar Musa Yar'adua, who in 2005 revitalised the board by providing a substantial seed fund, with a vision to create a sustainable resource continuously supporting the educational pursuits of Katsina State's youth.

What the scholarship covers

All scholarships cover tuition fees. Some may include accommodation stipends, while a few come with a monthly allowance for personal upkeep.

The main categories of support are:

Tuition fee coverage — paid directly to support academic costs

— paid directly to support academic costs Bursary allowances — disbursed to newly admitted students

— disbursed to newly admitted students Academic excellence awards — for outstanding graduates

— for outstanding graduates Special needs scholarships — for students with disabilities

In the most recent disbursement, Katsina State Governor Mallam Dikko Radda approved the release of ₦677,572,815 for the payment of bursary allowances, academic excellence awards, and special needs scholarships.

₦15 million was earmarked for the Katsina State Government Award of Academic Excellence for First-Class Honours graduates, and ₦7 million was set aside for the Annual Special Scholarship Programme for students with special needs.

Who is eligible for KTSSB support?

To qualify, you must be an indigene of Katsina State, hold a valid admission into an approved institution, study full time, show good academic standing, and present proof of indigene status.

Applicants must originate from one of the following Local Government Areas: Bakori, Batagarawa, Batsari, Baure, Bindawa, Charanchi, Dan Musa, Dandume, Danja, Daura, Dutsi, Dutsin-Ma, Faskari, Funtua, Ingawa, Jibia, Kafur, Kaita, Kankara, Kankia, Katsina, Kurfi, Kusada, Mai'Adua, Malumfashi, Mani, Mashi, Matazu, Musawa, Rimi, Sabuwa, Safana, Sandamu, and Zango.

Academic CGPA requirements by scholarship type

Scholarship type Minimum CGPA (5.0 scale) Minimum CGPA (4.0 scale) Need-based 2.0 1.6 Merit-based 4.0 3.5 Postgraduate (Master's) 4.0 3.6 PhD Master's with merit Master's with merit

Sources: workandschool.com, scholarsworld.ng

Additional eligibility conditions:

Applicants must be students who have at least one more semester at the time of disbursement. Spill-over students are not eligible.

at the time of disbursement. Spill-over students are not eligible. Fresh students must provide evidence of Grade B in at least five subjects, including Mathematics and English, obtained in WASSCE or NECO in one sitting .

. Postgraduate students (Masters and PhD) who are indigenes of Katsina State are also eligible.

Katsina State indigenes intending to study abroad are also covered.

Required documents

You must upload clear and valid documents during the application process, including: a local government indigene certificate, admission letter, school ID card, recent passport photograph, academic results, birth certificate or declaration of age, and a national ID or student registration number.

Additional documents you may need:

First School Leaving Certificate (FSLC) and Senior School Certificate Examinations (SSCE) results

Statement of results showing CGPA

JAMB admission letter (for university students)

How to apply for the Katsina State scholarship

Katsina State scholarship portal. Photo: ktssb.org.ng

Source: UGC

Interested applicants should visit the official KTSSB registration portal at ktssb.org.ng and click on Apply for Scholarship.

Follow these steps:

Visit the portal — Go to ktssb.org.ng and open the Form & Award Matters page. Purchase a scratch card — Click on "Purchase Scratch Card" on the portal and use the card number to proceed with registration. Fill in the form — Fill the form correctly and upload a passport photograph of not more than 16kb. Submit and print — Complete the application form with your personal information and print the online acknowledgment card. Attend interview/verification — Upon submission, you are redirected to the Interview Verification Form page. Print the form and bring it to the interview venue with original copies of your credentials. Await shortlisting — The KTSSB will carefully review all submitted information and verify that students are still enrolled in their institutions before approving and disbursing scholarship funds.

Scam warning: The Katsina State Scholarship application is free. You are not expected to pay anyone to access the scholarship.

The award letter and table payment

Once approved, beneficiaries receive a scholarship award letter — an official document confirming their award and the amount to be paid.

Approved beneficiaries receive award letters before scholarship payments are processed annually. Photo: Liubomyr Vorona

Source: Getty Images

Award letters are distributed to beneficiaries in their respective institutions. For the 2024/2025 academic session, distribution began on Tuesday, 28 October 2025, while newly admitted students at the Nigerian Law School were required to report to the Scholarship Board Headquarters between 27 and 30 October 2025 for documentation and further processing.

The table payment (also referred to as payment table or disbursement schedule) is the timetable by which the Board visits institutions in batches to distribute award letters and process scholarship payments.

The Board releases a timetable for distribution of award letters, verification for continuing students, and interviews for fresh applicants each academic session. Students should monitor ktssb.org.ng and their institution's notice boards for the timetable relevant to their institution.

The total disbursement for the 2024/2025 academic session was ₦677,572,815, following an earlier release of ₦372,051,176 in September 2024 for continuing students.

Deadline — when to apply

The deadline for submitting the Katsina State Scholarship application form is usually announced by the KTSSB or relevant authorities each year. No single fixed date applies across all sessions — the Board announces dates when the portal opens.

The current deadline for the 2025/2026 session has not been confirmed on the official portal at time of writing. Check ktssb.org.ng directly and regularly for the latest announcement.

⚠️ LATE APPLICANTS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED. Missing the deadline may mean waiting until the next academic session.

FAQs

How do I apply for a Katsina State scholarship?

The application process is straightforward if you follow the steps carefully: visit the official Katsina State Scholarship Board portal at ktssb.org.ng, where applications are submitted online. Purchase a scratch card, complete the form, upload your documents, submit, print the acknowledgment slip, and attend physical verification. Late applications are not considered.

Who is eligible for KTSSB support?

The scholarship is available to all indigene students of Katsina State. Students studying within and outside Katsina are eligible to apply, but applicants must be registered full-time students in government-approved public tertiary institutions. Postgraduate students and students with physical disabilities may also qualify under specific categories.

What is the Katsina State scholarship amount?

Governor Radda announced ₦6.1 billion scholarships benefiting 174,451 Katsina students. Photo: Katsina State Government

Source: Facebook

The Katsina State Scholarship Board offers a sum of ₦50,000 renewable every year for eligible students of Nigerian tertiary institutions who are indigenes of the state. Additional awards exist for academic excellence (first-class graduates) and students with special needs.

What is the Katsina State scholarship award letter?

The award letter is the official document issued by the KTSSB confirming that a student has been approved as a beneficiary for a given academic session. Distribution is carried out at beneficiaries' respective institutions according to an announced timetable.

Students at the Nigerian Law School and other designated institutions report to the Board's headquarters for processing. Keep the letter safe — it is required for payment collection.

What is the Katsina scholarship table payment?

The table payment is the Board's scheduled, institution-by-institution disbursement exercise. The Katsina Scholarship Board oversees screening, selection, and payment. The Board publishes a timetable showing which institutions receive their award letters and payments on which dates.

The KTSSB uses merit and compliance for selection, with steps including review of the application, verification of submitted documents, confirmation of student status, academic performance review, and final approval. Monitor ktssb.org.ng and your institution's official channels for your institution's scheduled date.

Legit.ng also highlighted facts about the NDDC Foreign Postgraduate Scholarship, one of Nigeria's most comprehensive fully funded study-abroad awards aimed at developing human resources in the Niger Delta region.

This scholarship not only covers tuition and living expenses but also opens doors for graduates to gain specialized skills essential for local and international development, making it a crucial opportunity for aspiring academics.

Source: Legit.ng