Kylian Mbappe rewrote FIFA World Cup history after finishing as the tournament's top scorer for the second consecutive edition

The France captain also broke Lionel Messi's all-time World Cup goals record despite Les Bleus failing to reach the final

Messi missed the chance to catch Mbappe after Argentina lost the 2026 World Cup final to Spain

Kylian Mbappe has etched his name deeper into FIFA World Cup history after winning the 2026 Golden Boot, becoming the first footballer to claim the prestigious award in consecutive editions of the tournament.

The France captain finished the competition with 10 goals, comfortably ahead of Argentina legend Lionel Messi, who ended the tournament with eight after failing to score in Sunday's World Cup final against Spain.

Kylian Mbappe celebrates after for scoring France during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Bronze Final against England. Photo by Sarah Stier

Source: Getty Images

According to TSN, Mbappe's remarkable campaign came despite France settling for fourth place following a dramatic 6-4 defeat to England in the third-place playoff, where the Real Madrid forward scored twice to secure both the Golden Boot and another historic milestone.

Mbappe breaks another World Cup record

The 27-year-old also became the competition's all-time leading scorer after taking his overall World Cup tally to 22 goals, moving one clear of Messi.

Having won the Golden Boot with eight goals at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Mbappe raised the bar by adding 10 goals across France's eight matches in North America.

His tally also ranks among the best single-tournament scoring records in World Cup history, underlining another outstanding campaign on football's biggest stage.

Mbappe's scoring spree began with a brace against Senegal before another double helped France beat Iraq in the group stage.

Although he failed to score in the victory over Norway, he rediscovered his form with another brace against Sweden in the Round of 32 before adding further goals against Paraguay and Morocco.

Per BBC, his final two goals came against England in the bronze-medal match, but they were not enough to prevent France from finishing outside the podium.

Messi falls short despite reaching final

Messi entered the World Cup final knowing he still had a mathematical chance of overtaking Mbappe in the Golden Boot race.

However, Spain's disciplined defence denied the Argentina captain throughout the contest before Ferran Torres struck the decisive goal in extra time to hand La Roja a 1-0 victory and a second FIFA World Cup title.

The defeat also ended Argentina's hopes of becoming the first nation in more than six decades to successfully defend the World Cup crown.

Beyond Mbappe and Messi, England stars Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane enjoyed productive tournaments, while Norway striker Erling Haaland matched Bellingham's seven-goal tally.

Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal and match-winner Ferran Torres also played crucial attacking roles as the new world champions completed an impressive campaign, although neither mounted a serious challenge for the Golden Boot.

Ferran Torres fires Spain to victory

Legit.ng previously reported that Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in extra time as Spain defeated defending champions Argentina 1-0 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final at MetLife Stadium.

The victory secured Spain's second World Cup title and extended their unbeaten international run to 38 matches, while Lionel Messi and Argentina were denied a successful defence of the trophy they won in Qatar four years earlier.

Source: Legit.ng