Lionel Messi could match a unique football record held by Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazário

Argentina's World Cup final against Spain offers the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner another historic milestone

Victory would place Messi in an exclusive club no other active player has reached

Lionel Messi will have another opportunity to cement his place among football's greatest legends when Argentina face Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday.

Already regarded as one of the finest players in history, the Argentina captain is one victory away from matching a remarkable achievement held exclusively by Brazilian icon Ronaldo Nazário.

Lionel Messi celebrates after the 3-2 victory during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match against Egypt. Photo by Elsa

Source: Getty Images

Beyond the battle for the World Cup trophy, the final presents Messi with the chance to add yet another historic milestone to a career already filled with records.

Messi closes in on Ronaldo Nazário's exclusive record

According to the Ballon d'Or, if Argentina successfully defend their World Cup title, Messi will become only the second player in football history to combine multiple Ballon d'Or awards with two FIFA World Cup triumphs as a player.

Ronaldo Nazário remains the only footballer to have achieved the feat, having won the Ballon d'Or in 1997 and 2002 while also lifting the World Cup with Brazil in 1994 and 2002.

Messi already owns a record eight Ballon d'Or trophies, collected in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021 and 2023. Victory over Spain would hand him a second World Cup winners' medal after leading Argentina to glory in Qatar four years ago, placing him alongside Ronaldo in one of football's most exclusive clubs.

Why the feat is so rare

Several football icons have come close but ultimately fell short of achieving the same combination of honours.

Germany's Franz Beckenbauer and Lothar Matthäus both enjoyed legendary careers and won the Ballon d'Or, but neither managed to win two World Cups as players because Germany's titles came across different generations.

Although Beckenbauer became a two-time World Cup winner, his second triumph came as Germany's coach in 1990 rather than as a player, preventing him from joining the exclusive list.

Brazilian legends Pelé and Garrincha also won multiple World Cups during their illustrious careers. However, neither was eligible for the Ballon d'Or because, until 1995, the prestigious award was reserved exclusively for European players.

The expansion of the Ballon d'Or to footballers of every nationality came too late for those Brazilian greats, making Ronaldo Nazário the first player to complete the remarkable double.

Another chapter awaits Messi

Messi has repeatedly rewritten football history throughout his career, and another World Cup title would further strengthen his claim as one of the greatest players the game has ever seen.

According to the BBC, having already inspired Argentina to World Cup glory in 2022, the 39-year-old now stands just one match away from adding another extraordinary achievement to an unparalleled collection of individual and team honours.

How Messi can win the Golden Boot

Legit.ng previously reported that Messi remains in contention for the Golden Boot despite trailing France captain Kylian Mbappe ahead of the World Cup final.

The Argentina captain would need either a hat-trick against Spain or two goals combined with an assist to overtake Mbappe under FIFA's tiebreaking rules and claim the tournament's top scorer award.

Source: Legit.ng