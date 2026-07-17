The Nagas Group Undergraduate Scholarship is a legitimate, annual ₦50,000 financial award for full-time Nigerian university students. It is an annual programme designed to support dedicated Nigerian university students who demonstrate academic excellence, integrity, and the desire to create positive impact. This article covers the award value, eligibility, required documents, and how to apply.

NAGAS scholarship. Photo: @cbshumancapital (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

The Nagas Group Undergraduate Scholarship is a financial aid programme for full-time undergraduate students in accredited Nigerian universities, with a ₦50,000 award aimed at easing the financial burden of education.

award aimed at easing the financial burden of education. Enrolment must be at any accredited Federal, State, or Private university in Nigeria, and you must be a full-time student .

. The selection process includes an online quiz and document verification , making it a merit-based and transparent opportunity for students across Nigeria.

, making it a merit-based and transparent opportunity for students across Nigeria. Applicants take a short online quiz covering Mathematics, English, and General Knowledge — you must score at least 70% to qualify .

. The application is free; no fee is required at any stage. Always apply via the official portal.

About the Nagas Group scholarship

The Nagas Group Undergraduate Scholarship is an annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative sponsored by the Nagas Group. The programme is designed to identify and empower highly motivated undergraduate students studying in accredited Nigerian universities.

The scholarship provides a financial award of ₦50,000 to successful candidates. While this amount may seem modest compared to some full-ride scholarships, it is specifically targeted at key academic expenses such as tuition fees, textbooks, and essential supplies.

The scholarship is paid directly to recipients, giving students the flexibility to apply the funds where they are most needed.

Who qualifies? Eligibility requirements

Nagas Group Scholarship is available for students in academic disciplines. Photo: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The Nagas Group Scholarship is open to students from all academic disciplines — no field restrictions apply. The core conditions are simple:

Be a registered undergraduate student in any accredited Nigerian university.

Be enrolled full-time in any department or faculty.

Have a valid student ID number and institution ID card.

Part-time students or students enrolled in sandwich or diploma programmes are typically ineligible.

No minimum CGPA is required. There is no CGPA barrier and no long essay — just proof that you are in school and serious about staying there.

Required documents

After passing the quiz, applicants must upload the following:

Valid student ID card

Official admission letter

Most recent school fees receipt

All documents must be clear copies — blurry or incomplete uploads may lead to disqualification.

Discrepancies between the data entered during account creation and the required verification documents are the most common reason for disqualification. Double-check every field before submitting.

How to apply for the NAGAS scholarship

The application process involves an initial assessment phase with three distinct steps: Account Creation, the Online Quiz, and Document Submission.

NAGAS scholarship application process. Photo: AI Illustration

Source: UGC

Visit the portal — Go to the official scholarship portal. Create your account — Provide your full name, email, phone number, institution, department, student ID number, and level of study. Take the online quiz — Take a short quiz to test your knowledge in Mathematics, English, and General Knowledge. You must score at least 70% to qualify. Upload documents — If you pass the quiz, upload your required documents for verification. Await notification — Successful applicants are typically notified via the email address used for registration. Monitor your inbox, including your spam folder, during the weeks following the application deadline.

Application timeline and deadline

Stage Detail Application opens Annually (typically mid-year) 2025 deadline 9 August 2025 Shortlist announcement After the deadline closes Award disbursement Following document verification

The application period can vary year-to-year; in recent cycles, deadlines have often fallen in July or August. Always check the official Nagas Group portal for the definitive closing date for each new cycle.

Note: The 2026 application window has not yet been officially announced as of the time of writing. Check the portal regularly for updates.

Shortlist and payment process

Following the application period, the Nagas Group announces a shortlist of successful candidates.

To check your status, visit the Nagas Group webpage for shortlisted candidates, select your institution, and click CHECK NOW to view a list of all shortlisted candidates from your university.

Candidates who entered Fintech banks — such as Opay, Moniepoint, and Palmpay — are required to change their details to Commercial Banks before disbursement.

Do not provide sensitive personal details such as debit card numbers, BVN, One-Time Passwords (OTP), or PINs to anyone claiming to represent the scholarship.

Is the NAGAS scholarship a scam?

NAGAS scholarships are free to apply for and require no financial details. Photo: Kristian Buus/In Pictures Ltd./Corbis

Source: Getty Images

This is one of the most searched questions about this programme. Here is what the evidence shows:

The selection process includes an online quiz and document verification, making it a merit-based and transparent opportunity for students across Nigeria. The scholarship has an official application portal, published eligibility criteria, and a public shortlist.

Because the Nagas Scholarship was a first-timer when it launched, some scholarship trackers noted they could not confirm full veracity until disbursement occurred. They advised applicants not to provide debit card details, BVN, OTPs, or PINs.

Bottom line: The scholarship does not charge any application fee and does not request sensitive financial credentials. These are the hallmarks of a legitimate award. Apply only through the official portal and never through third-party links.

FAQs

Is the NAGAS scholarship real?

The Nagas Group Undergraduate Scholarship is a real annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative sponsored by the Nagas Group. It has a verified application portal, published eligibility rules, and a public shortlist process. No application fee is charged at any stage.

How much is the NAGAS scholarship worth?

All successful candidates receive a scholarship award of ₦50,000 to support their tuition fees and other academic expenses. The award is a one-time payment per session, though the programme itself runs annually.

Can I get a 100% scholarship through NAGAS?

The Nagas Group award is a partial bursary, not a full-ride scholarship. The ₦50,000 award is specifically targeted at key expenses like tuition, textbooks, and essential supplies — it meaningfully reduces financial pressure but does not cover all costs. Students seeking a full scholarship should also explore other Nigerian scholarships running concurrently.

What is the NAGAS scholarship website?

The official application portal is at apply.scholarship.undergraduate.nagasgroup.basicinfo.com.ng. This is where you create your account, take the quiz, and upload documents. Always verify you are on this exact URL before submitting any information.

When does the NAGAS scholarship application open?

The application period varies year-to-year; in recent cycles, deadlines have often fallen in July or August. The 2026 cycle dates have not yet been confirmed. Bookmark the official portal and check back regularly for the new opening date.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Legit.ng also highlighted facts about the SNEPCo scholarship, a financial grant program designed to support outstanding full-time undergraduate students in Nigeria. With a yearly grant of ₦250,000 available to successful applicants, this opportunity not only helps ease the financial burden of education but also opens doors for young Nigerians pursuing excellence in various fields.

Source: Legit.ng