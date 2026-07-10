New Brunswick extended its Private Career College Graduate Pilot until December 31, 2027, giving international students more time to qualify for permanent residency

The pilot offers graduates of Oulton College and Eastern College a route to permanent residence through employment in healthcare and early childhood education fields

Eligible applicants must secure a full-time job related to their studies within 90 days of graduation and meet language and age requirements

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Canada has extended a special immigration pathway that allows international graduates, including Nigerians, to pursue permanent residency through employment after completing selected programmes at two private colleges in New Brunswick.

The province announced that its Private Career College Graduate Pilot will remain open until December 31, 2027, one year beyond its previous closing date of December 31, 2026.

Canada has expanded opportunities for skilled international graduates Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

The extension is designed to ensure that students already enrolled in qualifying programmes are not cut off from the initiative simply because they would not have graduated before the original deadline.

New Brunswick said the decision was made specifically to accommodate international students "who would not have graduated before the pilot's original end date."

This marks the second time the programme has been extended since it launched in September 2022, when it was introduced as a measure to address labour shortages by attracting and retaining skilled graduates.

Who the Pilot covers

CicNews reports that the programme covers graduates of Oulton College and Eastern College, both private institutions in New Brunswick.

Because graduates of these colleges are not eligible for Canada's federal Post-Graduation Work Permit, the pilot provides an alternative route to permanent residency.

Qualifying programmes at Eastern College include Early Childhood Education, Child and Youth Care with Addictions Support Worker, Medical Administrative Specialist and Personal Support Worker.

At Oulton College, eligible fields cover Practical Nursing, Medical Laboratory Technology, Medical Laboratory Assistant, Medical Office Administration, Primary Care Paramedic, Early Childhood Education and Educational Assistant, and Child and Youth Care.

Graduates who secure a full-time, non-seasonal job offer in a field aligned with their studies can receive a provincial nomination for permanent residence.

They may also apply for a T13 work permit to legally remain in Canada while Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada processes their permanent residence application, BusinessDay reports.

Nigerian students can now secure work permits and pursue permanent residency Photo: NIS

Source: Getty Images

Requirements applicants must meet

To qualify for the pilot, applicants must have graduated from an approved programme at one of the two colleges, be at least 19 years old, hold a full-time job offer relevant to their area of study, and demonstrate a minimum Canadian Language Benchmark level 5 in either English or French.

Graduates have 90 days from the date they complete their studies to obtain an eligible job offer, receive a provincial nomination and submit their T13 work permit application.

Those who receive a nomination must continue to meet its conditions throughout the period their permanent residence application remains under review.

The extension is expected to offer greater certainty to Nigerian and other international students who are planning or currently pursuing studies in New Brunswick with long-term settlement in Canada as a goal.

Nigerians to pay more to apply for Canadian residency, citizenship

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the government of Canada has announced an increase in application fees for permanent residence and citizenship for Nigerians and other foreign nationals seeking residency in the country.

The new fees took effect on April 30, 2026, according to an official notice published on the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) website.

IRCC said the hike is aimed at maintaining timely and reliable services and keeping pace with inflation.

Source: Legit.ng