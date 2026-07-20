2026 World Cup Golden Boot: Full Goals Ranking, Top Scorers and Final Standings

Kylian Mbappé claimed the 2026 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot after finishing the tournament as its leading scorer

Lionel Messi and Jude Bellingham were among the top strikers who pushed Mbappé hardest in the race for the award

The Golden Boot standings featured some of the most prolific names in world football, with two players tied for third place

Kylian Mbappé has won the Golden Boot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, finishing the tournament with 10 goals to his name, the highest tally of any player across the entire competition.

The French forward was the standout performer of the tournament, steering his country through several knockout rounds with a display of clinical finishing that few strikers in the world could match.

Kylian Mbappe topped the Golden Boot standings with 10 goals, two in front of Lionel Messi. Photo by Sarah Stier

Source: Getty Images

According to The Econonic Times, his double-figure goal return underlined just how dominant he was from France's opening fixture through to the final stages.

2026 World Cup top scorers

Mbappé's closest challenger was Argentina captain Lionel Messi, who scored eight goals and continued to demonstrate his enduring quality on football's grandest stage.

Despite being in the latter phase of his career, Messi orchestrated Argentina's attacking play with the same vision and composure that has defined him throughout his time in the sport, TNT Sports reports.

England had two representatives among the tournament's top five scorers.

Jude Bellingham contributed seven goals, stepping into a far more advanced role for the national team than he typically occupies at club level and delivering consistently throughout.

Harry Kane also made the top five with six goals, adding to his reputation as one of the most reliable finishers England has produced in the modern era.

Erling Haaland of Norway matched Bellingham's tally of seven goals, confirming that his fearsome scoring record at club level translates to the international stage as well.

His movement and power in the penalty area created serious problems for every defence he faced during the tournament.

Final Golden Boot Standings

The top of the 2026 Golden Boot leaderboard finished as follows:

1. Kylian Mbappé (France) — 10 goals

2. Lionel Messi (Argentina) — 8 goals

3. Jude Bellingham (England) — 7 goals

3. Erling Haaland (Norway) — 7 goals

5. Harry Kane (England) — 6 goals

Mbappé's achievement places him among an elite group of players to have won the award, with his tally of 10 goals standing as a remarkable individual contribution to one of the most competitive World Cups in recent memory.

Mbappe breaks Messi's scoring record

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about France captain Kylian Mbappe's historic achievement as he overtakes Lionel Messi to become the highest goal scorer in World Cup history.

His remarkable performance not only cements his legacy but also heightens the intensity of the ongoing Golden Boot race, leaving fans on the edge of their seats as Messi fights to retain his status amid the thrilling climax of the tournament.

Source: Legit.ng