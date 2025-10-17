Full list of Landmark University courses and admission requirements

Landmark University courses cover various fields, including engineering, agriculture, business, and social sciences. Popular options include mechanical engineering, accounting, and computer science. Admission requires five O-Level credits, a JAMB score of at least 180, and success in the post-UTME screening.

Landmark University is a faith-based tertiary learning institution in Kwara State offering a wide range of undergraduate courses. Photo: @LandmarkUniversity on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Summit University offers a wide range of undergraduate programmes across its four colleges: Agricultural Sciences, Engineering, Business and Social Sciences, and Pure and Applied Sciences .

. To gain admission, applicants must have at least five O-Level credits, score a minimum of 180 in JAMB, and pass the post-UTME screening.

While most courses accept a cut-off mark of 180, competitive programmes like engineering may require higher scores for consideration, and therefore, having high scores increases your admission chances.

Faculties and the full list of Landmark University courses

Landmark University offers a wide range of accredited quality courses across its various faculties. Each faculty is dedicated to providing quality education and hands-on training in different fields. Below is the full list of Landmark University courses offered under each faculty.

College of Business and Social Sciences

Landmark University offers several undergraduate courses for UTME and Direct Entry applicants. Photo: @LandmarkUniversity (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Bachelor of Science in Accounting

Bachelor of Science in Finance

Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Bachelor of Science in Economics

Bachelor of Science in International Relations

Bachelor of Science in Political Science

Bachelor of Science in Sociology

Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication

College of Agricultural Sciences

Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics

Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Extension and Rural Development

Bachelor of Science in Animal Science

Bachelor of Science in Crop Science

Bachelor of Science in Soil Science

College of Engineering

Bachelor of Science in Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering

Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering

Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering

Bachelor of Science in Electrical and Information Engineering

Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Bachelor of Science in Mechatronics Engineering

College of Pure and Applied Sciences

Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry

Bachelor of Science in Microbiology

Bachelor of Science in Biology

Bachelor of Science in Industrial Chemistry

Bachelor of Science in Industrial Mathematics

Bachelor of Science in Industrial Physics

Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Bachelor of Science in Food Science and Nutrition

Landmark University admission requirements

Landmark University's cut-off is 180, but some competitive courses may require higher cut-off marks. Photo: @LandmarkUniversity on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Landmark University's admission requirements are designed to select qualified and committed students. Applicants must meet specific academic standards and provide all necessary documents for consideration. Below is a detailed overview of the requirements for both UTME and Direct Entry candidates.

General admission requirements

Applicants must have at least five (5) credit passes in relevant subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, at not more than two sittings in WAEC, NECO, or equivalent examinations.

Candidates must choose Landmark University as their first choice in UTME.

A satisfactory performance in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and the Landmark University Screening Exercise is required.

UTME (undergraduate) admission requirements

Candidates must meet the minimum UTME cut-off mark set by the university.

Only O-Level results obtained in not more than two sittings are accepted.

Applicants must participate in the post-UTME screening conducted by Landmark University.

Direct Entry admission requirements

Candidates must possess two A-Level passes, OND, NCE, or JUPEB certificates in relevant subjects.

Applicants must also have five credit passes at O’Level, including English and Mathematics.

Candidates may be required to attend an interview or screening as part of the admission process.

What is Landmark University known for?

Besides meeting the admission requirements, a prospective student must participate in post-UTME screening. Photo: @LandmarkUniversity on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Landmark University is best known for leading an agrarian revolution aimed at transforming Nigeria’s agricultural sector. The institution promotes practical agricultural education while integrating faith, technology, and entrepreneurship. Other reasons LMU stands out include:

Faith-based education : Students are trained in both academics and moral values.

: Students are trained in both academics and moral values. Modern infrastructure : The university boasts advanced laboratories, libraries, and comfortable residential halls.

: The university boasts advanced laboratories, libraries, and comfortable residential halls. Research and sustainability : LMU ranks highly in Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly in “Zero Hunger” and “Life on Land”.

: LMU ranks highly in Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly in “Zero Hunger” and “Life on Land”. Global recognition: It has earned spots in international rankings for its innovation and impact.

How good is Landmark University?

The institution is considered one of Nigeria’s top private universities. It has consistently performed well in national and global rankings:

Ranked 1st in Kwara State and 4th in Nigeria in the 2025 Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings.

in the 2025 Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings. Placed in the 401–600 global band , highlighting its international competitiveness.

, highlighting its international competitiveness. Accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC), ensuring all courses meet high academic standards.

What is Landmark University's cut-off mark?

Landmark University requires a JAMB score of 180 for the 2025/2026 academic session. Highly competitive courses may require higher scores.

Are Landmark University courses accredited?

All courses offered at Landmark University are accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC) and meet international academic standards.

Landmark University offers quality courses accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC). Photo: @LandmarkUniversity on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Direct Entry applicants can be admitted into the university to pursue various courses if they possess A-Level, OND, NCE, or JUPEB qualifications in relevant subjects and meet the O-Level requirements.

How can I apply for admission to Landmark University?

Landmark University accepts online admission applications through the institution’s official website. Candidates are required to fill out the application form, upload necessary documents, and pay the prescribed application fee.

Does Landmark University offer engineering?

Yes, the university offers several accredited engineering programmes, including civil, mechanical, chemical, and mechatronics engineering.

What documents are needed for admission screening?

Candidates must provide their O-Level results, UTME result slip, birth certificate, passport photograph, and evidence of application fee payment.

Landmark University offers a wide range of courses designed to equip students with practical skills and academic excellence. If you are a prospective student, you must meet the university’s admission requirements and apply through its official website. Pursuing a course at the university is a great step toward building a successful career.

Legit.ng recently published Summit University’s admission requirements. The institution is one of Nigeria’s top private universities, offering a variety of programmes such as computer science, business administration, and mass communication.

Admission requires a UTME score of 140, core O-level subjects, and following the official application process. Additionally, they must complete the online admission application process on the institution’s website for enrolment. Read on to learn the university’s admission requirements and application procedure.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng