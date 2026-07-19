Two American service members were killed, and one went missing after Iranian ballistic missiles and drones struck a US base in Jordan on Friday

Iran's supreme leader issued a warning of 'unforgettable lessons' for the US minutes before the casualties were announced, with Tehran also suspending its interim deal commitments

The deaths bring the total number of US troops killed since the war began to 16, with over 430 wounded across the conflict

The United States military confirmed on Saturday that two of its service members were killed and one remains missing following a direct Iranian attack on an American base in Jordan, marking the first US troop deaths from Iranian fire since the earliest days of the conflict.

The attack, which took place on Friday, involved a combination of Iranian ballistic missiles and drone strikes. Four additional service members who sustained injuries were evacuated to hospitals in Jordan and subsequently discharged. The identities of those killed have not been released.

Two US soldiers died, one missing in Iran attacks on bases in Jordan Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Twitter

According to Yahoo News, the toll from the war now stands at 16 US military deaths and more than 430 wounded since hostilities began.

The announcement came within minutes of a statement broadcast on Iranian state television and attributed to Mojtaba Khamenei, who has not been seen publicly since the war started. In it, Iran's supreme leader warned that the United States would face "unforgettable lessons" if it continued striking the Islamic Republic. Khamenei also declared President Donald Trump's signature "worthless and invalid" and extended his warning to include the network of armed groups aligned with Tehran, which he referred to as the "Axis of Resistance."

Iran suspends the interim deal

The threats came hours after Iran's deputy foreign minister, Kazem Gharibabadi, announced on state television that Tehran was suspending its obligations under an interim ceasefire agreement signed approximately a month ago, accusing Washington of breaking the terms first. No mediator has offered a fresh response to the breakdown.

The deal had been structured as a pathway to a permanent end to the fighting. Its collapse leaves the conflict with no visible diplomatic off-ramp.

Meanwhile, the US Central Command said its forces carried out a seventh consecutive night of strikes in the early hours of Saturday, targeting surveillance infrastructure, military logistics networks, underground weapons storage sites, and maritime assets linked to Iran.

Strait of Hormuz at the centre of the conflict

The war has increasingly concentrated around the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway that previously channelled roughly a fifth of the world's crude oil supply. Strikes from both sides are now routinely hitting military and infrastructure targets, with civilian services caught in the crossfire, including desalination plants that supply drinking water to populations in the region. Global markets remain on edge as the conflict shows no sign of resolution.

Fresh escalation between the US and Iran as two American soldiers die Photo Credit: @readDonaldTrumo

Source: Getty Images

Nigerian pastor allegedly takes own life in US

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rev. Benjamin Madu, a Nigerian priest of the Diocese of Abakaliki, died in Massachusetts on Thursday as he prepared to leave the US after his religious worker visa neared expiry.

Church officials described the death as a devastating loss, with Archbishop Richard Henning of the Archdiocese of Boston extending condolences to his family and parishioners.

A source familiar with the matter told NBC News the priest died by taking his own life, though the Essex County District Attorney's Office said foul play was not suspected.

Source: Legit.ng