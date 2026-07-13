The Zamfara State Government opened an online portal on July 2 to recruit 3,050 teachers for basic public schools across the state

Applicants must be Zamfara indigenes aged between 18 and 35 years and hold the minimum approved teaching qualification

Candidates who pass automated online screening will proceed to a Computer-Based Test, with the application window closing on July 16, 2026

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Gusau, Zamfara State - The Governor Dauda Lawal-led Zamfara State Government has launched a recruitment exercise targeting 3,050 teachers for public primary and junior secondary schools.

The Committee for the Recruitment of 3,050 Basic School Teachers described the drive as a direct response to persistent staffing shortages in the state's education sector.

3,050 teacher spots up for grabs in Zamfara state recruitment drive. Photo credit: Dauda Lawal

Source: Facebook

The committee said the online application portal was activated on Thursday, July 2 and will remain open until Thursday, July 16, 2026, with no exceptions granted for late submissions.

As reported by Daily Trust, this was contained in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Maryam Yahaya Shantali.

Who can apply for Zamfara teachers recruitment

To be eligible, candidates must be indigenes of Zamfara State, fall within the age bracket of 18 to 35 years, and hold the minimum approved teaching qualification recognised by the committee.

The committee stressed that the recruitment is particularly focused on deploying teachers to rural and underserved communities, where shortages have had the most significant impact on learning outcomes.

According to the statement, applicants who clear the automated online screening stage will advance to a Computer-Based Test (CBT) as the next step in the selection process.

Zamfara teachers' recruitment: Grounds for disqualification

The committee outlined several conditions that would result in automatic disqualification.

These include submitting more than one application, providing false or forged documents, failing to complete all required documentation, not meeting the stated qualifications, and declining a posting to a rural community once selected.

Officials urged all intending applicants to review the requirements carefully before submitting their applications.

The committee tied the exercise to Governor Dauda Lawal's broader agenda of raising the quality of basic education in Zamfara State through the engagement of properly qualified teaching staff.

Zamfara State government targets teacher shortages with massive recruitment drive

Source: Original

Rivers approves recruitment of 5,000 teachers

Recall that the Rivers government approved the recruitment of 5,000 teachers 'to enhance education quality across the state'

Governor Siminalayi Fubara's administration emphasised strict hiring standards for competent educators.

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike criticised Fubara for allegedly cancelling a previous employment programme for 10,000 youths.

UK announces teaching jobs of over N50m

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the United Kingdom published a long list of available teaching jobs in the UK with very attractive salaries for different roles.

Each of the jobs has details of the exact start date after an applicant has passed the application process.

The vacancy also includes the deadline by which the exact application process for each job or role will close.

Source: Legit.ng