12 uses of English language in Nigeria: Learn about its importance

English is one of the most popular languages spoken and taught worldwide. What are some of the uses of English language in Nigeria?

Women talking to each other. Photo: pexels.com, @picha-stock

Source: UGC

When Christian missionaries arrived from the UK long ago, they introduced western education to Nigerians. Prior to the middle of the 19th century, studies of the English language were informal. Basically, children learn about culture, traditions, and history from older relatives who passed on their knowledge. When education was brought to the official level, it was handled by missionaries who taught English to Nigerians of all ages.

Uses of English language in Nigeria

An earlier contribution to the English tradition was made when colonists and slavers invaded the West African coast in the 18th century. Records on culture and traditions documented during this period are still obtainable to this day.

The locals adopted several local dialects of English language to make communication simple and convenient. When the British entered the territory of Nigeria in 1841, the question of language was considered very seriously.

English became the link between the native inhabitants and guests. It so happened that the hosts had to accept the language of their guests because the British did not consider the local dialects of different ethnic groups practically applicable and convenient for use.

By 1882, English had become well known by representatives of the elite and their children. It became the main educational channel, thereby receiving a public status.

It began to be used in corporate organisations, schools, malls and airports. From the end of the 19th century to the beginning of the 20th century, laws were issued in the country affirming English as Nigeria's official language.

What are the functions of English language in Nigeria?

Group of women sitting on couch. Photo: pexels.com, @pichastock

Source: UGC

The study of languages spoken around the world is becoming more popular every day. Some people learn them for work, others because they receive immense pleasure from the learning process, thus turning this activity into their hobby.

What are the uses of English language? Listed below are the main reasons that should encourage everyone to learn how to speak English and the top 12 importance of English language in Nigeria.

1. Self-development

Learning languages is the best way to train our minds. Within a few weeks of beginning a language learning process, you will find that your memory and capacity to perceive and systematise information have increased. It also makes you realise that it is past time to look for new job opportunities and advance your career as a specialist.

2. Career growth

Another important role of English language in Nigeria is to help you nurture your career. Therefore, the knowledge of English will play a decisive role in your career development, or at least it will be an excellent addition.

A job is only one of the essential elements in every person's life. It is not a secret that knowing how to speak English has helped many other people within and outside Nigeria land good jobs and also create good friendships with others.

3. It is the language of academia

The relevance of English language in Nigeria is seen in education. Children are instructed in and encouraged to pick up English as a second language in many different nations.

Most universities in Nigeria and the world at large use English as the main language of communication. To make the curriculum more approachable, many institutions study nearly all of their subjects in English.

4. Access to more entertainment

Two woman in black sits on chair near table. Photo: pexels.com, @divinetechygirl

Source: UGC

Another use of English language in Nigeria is to make it easier for you to enjoy entertainment without having to strive to understand what is being said. You can understand the meaning of your favourite songs and even sing them.

5. Love and friendship

The global network has expanded communication possibilities, making it easy to communicate easily with a foreigner. Moreover, pidgin English proficiency helps you make new interesting friends and expand your circle of acquaintances, making life brighter and more beautiful.

Everyone knows that love can find anyone irrespective of age; it is also important to add that love can find you no matter your city, country or nationality; who knows, you may marry a foreigner.

There are many couples from different nationalities, and we can confidently say that the knowledge of English helped these people find each other and their infinite happiness. Learning English allows you to travel without problems and confusion.

6. Safety in travel

Many learn English to feel comfortable while travelling, to be able to ask for directions, meet new people, and have a good time. During trips around a new city or country, you should be able to understand what the guide says.

You will not get lost in an unfamiliar place and you can easily navigate the city, which means you will know the state better, constantly communicating with its inhabitants.

7. An example for your children

Woman Discussing With Her Colleagues. Photo: pexels.com, @divinetechygirl

Source: UGC

To know English is prestigious; that's why so many parents try to send their children to special schools to take language courses or to take private lessons with a tutor.

Would you like your children to speak 2-3 languages? Would you like them to be able to study in international schools and not experience the hardship of learning the language themselves in adulthood?

You and only you can serve as an example for your children, and you can help them learn the language quickly and easily! It is also worth mentioning that English can help to diversify your leisure and bring more pleasure.

8. Ability to watch your favourite movies without needing subtitles

Having satellite TV allows you to watch foreign TV programs. Here again, you can't do this without the knowledge of English. In addition, it is much more interesting to hear actors' authentic voices and intonations than to read subtitles.

9. Reading necessary technical and professional literature

Unfortunately, only a few literature materials get translated into less popular languages. In addition, such a translation, as a rule, is delayed for a year or two (according to statistics, this is about the amount of time needed for specialised books to be translated). During this time, the information may have lost its relevance.

Most websites are also designed in English. Therefore, even if incomplete, knowledge of the language significantly increases your information awareness.

10. A good opportunity to earn money

In this internet era, it is possible to conclude cooperative agreements with people from other countries. Most of the time, however, you must share your CVs and professional details in English. You can also earn money by translating issues, letters, articles, art and highly specialised works into English.

11. Memory training

Man having a conversation with a woman sitting on orange sofa. Photo: pexels.com, @diva-plavalaguna

Source: UGC

The more you work with your memory, the better it becomes. You need a good memory in your daily endeavours, which you can train by learning foreign languages. Even if you believe that you know the English language well, you should remember that there is no limit to perfection.

12. Aid in running businesses

Another important function of English language in Nigeria is that it aids in running various businesses successfully. It is one of the most commonly used languages in business meetings, negotiations, and even while discussing ideas. Today, having great business English abilities is critical to every employee's career success.

What is the most used language in the world?

The most widespread language in the world is English. This is a result of both the growth of American culture and the British Empire's colonial influence. Since there are more non-native speakers of English, it is spoken in a greater number of nations, especially in Africa.

Why is English important for students?

English language plays an essential role in our lives as it helps in communication. All around the world, it is the primary language used for studying various subjects. Additionally, it is crucial for students since it broadens their horizons, cultivates their emotional intelligence, and enhances their quality of life by opening doors to employment.

The above are some of the major uses of English language in Nigeria. Study, develop, meet new people and enjoy all the possibilities the English language provides you.

READ ALSO: List of computer professional bodies in Nigeria and their functions

Legit.ng recently published a list of Nigerian computer professional bodies and their functions. In Nigeria, there are numerous professional bodies for computer experts. One of these entities' primary functions is to develop and maintain a registry of those who have registered to practise computing in Nigeria.

Are you a computer professional in Nigeria looking to join a professional organisation? This article contains a comprehensive list of computer professional bodies in Nigeria that you can join.

Source: Legit.ng