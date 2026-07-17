A Ghanaian court sentenced 43-year-old TikToker Camilla Alhassan to one year in prison for spreading false claims about President John Mahama

Alhassan posted videos alleging Mahama sacrificed 32 cows in a ritual to win the 2024 presidential election, without any evidence

The court ruled a custodial sentence was necessary to deter the growing spread of misinformation on social media in Ghana

A Ghanaian court has handed TikToker Camilla Alhassan a one-year prison sentence after she admitted to posting fabricated claims that President John Mahama killed 32 cows in a ritual to secure his win in Ghana's 2024 presidential election.

The 43-year-old content creator was found guilty of offensive conduct and publishing false news following a string of videos she uploaded to TikTok in recent weeks.

Court sentences Ghanaian TikToker Camilla Alhassan to one year in prison over false claims about President Mahama. Photo: camillaalhassan/officialjdmahama

Source: Instagram

In those videos, the TikTok content creator alleged, without presenting any evidence, that President Mahama carried out the ritual ahead of the election.

She went further, claiming that a government initiative to distribute sanitary pads to flood victims was a cover-up for the supposed act.

Court rejects plea for lighter sentence

TikToker Camilla Alhassan, who commands a following of more than 70,000 on TikTok, had her appeal for leniency turned down by the court.

Prosecutors had argued that her videos, which spread widely online, amounted to false and defamatory allegations against a sitting head of state.

The judge ruled that a custodial sentence was the appropriate response, citing the urgent need to curb the rapid growth of misinformation across social media platforms, the BBC reported.

TikToker Camilla Alhassan's conviction has reignited a longstanding debate in Ghana about how authorities can effectively tackle the spread of false information online without undermining constitutional protections for freedom of expression.

The Ghanaian government says it is exploring new legislation to strike that balance.

A pattern of social media prosecutions

This is not an isolated case. In September last year, another Ghanaian TikToker, David Kwodwo Prah Afful, widely known as Kwame Nkrumah II, received a seven-month jail term after being convicted for making death threats against Mahama and members of parliament in a video that went viral.

President Mahama's administration has been vocal about its zero-tolerance stance on digital misinformation.

The president previously warned that authorities would actively pursue and prosecute anyone found to be spreading falsehoods, hate speech, or content designed to incite fear among the public.

Camilla Alhassan's conviction sparks fresh debate over misinformation and free speech in Ghana. Photo: camillaalhassan/officialjdmahama

Source: Instagram

DJ Chicken remanded over threat against Seyi Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian content creator Ademola Abiodun, popularly known as DJ Chicken, was remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre after being arraigned in Lagos for allegedly threatening to kill President Bola Tinubu’s son, Seyi Tinubu.

The TikTok content creator faced three counts, including threat to kill, breach of peace, and violation of the Cybercrime Act, but pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The magistrate granted DJ Chicken bail of ₦1 million with strict conditions requiring two sureties, including a government worker and a property-owning community leader in Lagos state.

Source: Legit.ng