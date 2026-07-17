Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed dismissed two commissioners from the State Executive Council and accepted the resignation of a third

The governor's media aide confirmed the development on Friday, describing it as part of efforts to strengthen governance and service delivery

Nominees to fill the vacancies, including earlier ones, have been forwarded to the Bauchi State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation

Bauchi governor, Bala Mohammed, has reportedly sacked two of his commissioners from the state executive council and submitted their replacements to the State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation. This is coming barely a year before the expiration of his tenure.

Mukhtar Gidado, the media aide to the governor, disclosed the development in a statement on Friday, July 17. The governor's aide explained that the development was part of Mohammed's administration's “continuous efforts to strengthen governance and enhance service delivery across the state.”

Governor Bala Mohammed sacks 2 commissioners Photo Credit: @SenBalaMohammed

Source: Twitter

The two dismissed commissioners are Mohammed Salis Gamawa, who served as Commissioner for Commerce, Industries and Investment, and Dr Mohammed Lawal Rimin Zayam, who had previously headed the Ministry of Education before being reassigned to the Ministry of Power, Science and Technology. Both are to leave the State Executive Council immediately.

Governor Mohammed also accepted the resignation of Hon. Faruk Mustapha, the former Commissioner for Rural Development and Special Duties. This is coming ahead of the 2027 general elections, where the governor will be contesting for the Bauchi South Senatorial District on the platform of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

Recall that the governor recently dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the APM, after a long, fierce battle with the faction loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and former governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike. Wike later defeated the faction loyal to Bala in the PDP, prompting his defection to the APM ahead of the 2027 elections.

Replacements sent to Bauchi Assembly

Gidado said in the statement that the governor has forwarded the names of proposed replacements to the Bauchi State House of Assembly. The nominees are intended to fill not only the vacancies created by Friday's exits but also gaps left by commissioners who departed earlier in the administration's tenure.

Governor Mohammed was quoted as appreciating the outgoing commissioners for what the statement described as their dedicated service and contributions to the state's development.

"He wished them continued success in their future endeavours and reaffirmed his administration's resolve to build a more responsive, effective, and results-oriented government for the benefit of the people of the state," the statement added.

Commissioner resigns from Governor Bala Mohammed's cabinet Photo Credit: @SenBalaMohammed

Source: Facebook

Farmers, herders clash in Bauchi community

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bauchi communities have come under fresh tension following the renewed clash between farmers and herders on Thursday, June 4.

The Bauchi State Police Command confirmed that the incident happened in Lanzai and Dosho communities in the Darazo LGA of the state.

According to the police, no fewer than seven people died in the attack, six people were said to have been injured, and many properties were destroyed.

Source: Legit.ng