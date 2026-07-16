Wizkid to Feature in Major US Festivals as Fans Declare ‘Starboy Month’
- Nigerian music superstar Wizkid is preparing for a major US festival run with two headline performances scheduled for July 2026
- The Grammy-winning singer will share the stage with global stars including Tyla, DJ Mustard and Shenseea
- Fans have already given the highly anticipated period a fitting name, with “Starboy Month” taking over social media conversations
Nigerian music superstar Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, is set to take over two major summer festivals in the United States.
The Grammy-winning singer announced that he will headline BlastFest in Seattle on July 18, alongside DJ Mustard, Shenseea, Tyla and Pheelz.
But that is only the beginning.
Wizkid also revealed that he will perform at Trillville, also known as Tribeville Festival Deluxe, in Minneapolis on July 24.
The announcement comes after Wizkid had earlier hinted that his 2026 schedule would include several major festival appearances across the US.
The singer is expected to perform at events celebrating Black music and culture, giving fans plenty to look forward to.
Read Wizkid's announcement on Instagram here:
Wizkid declares presidential ambition
Legit.ng earlier reported that Wizkid has sent social media into a fresh wave of debate after a new video showed him making a bold announcement about his political future.
In the clip, which surfaced online on January 8, 2025, the Essence hitmaker declared that he intends to run for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
The video dropped just hours after he became the first African artist to hit 10 billion streams on Spotify, a milestone celebrated across the continent.
Source: Legit.ng
Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.