Nigerian music superstar Wizkid is preparing for a major US festival run with two headline performances scheduled for July 2026

The Grammy-winning singer will share the stage with global stars including Tyla, DJ Mustard and Shenseea

Fans have already given the highly anticipated period a fitting name, with “Starboy Month” taking over social media conversations

Nigerian music superstar Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, is set to take over two major summer festivals in the United States.

The Grammy-winning singer announced that he will headline BlastFest in Seattle on July 18, alongside DJ Mustard, Shenseea, Tyla and Pheelz.

But that is only the beginning.

Wizkid is preparing for a major US festival run with two headline performances scheduled for July 2026. Photos: Wizkid.

Source: Instagram

Wizkid also revealed that he will perform at Trillville, also known as Tribeville Festival Deluxe, in Minneapolis on July 24.

The announcement comes after Wizkid had earlier hinted that his 2026 schedule would include several major festival appearances across the US.

The singer is expected to perform at events celebrating Black music and culture, giving fans plenty to look forward to.

Read Wizkid's announcement on Instagram here:

Wizkid will share the stage with global stars including Tyla, DJ Mustard and Shenseea. Photo: Wizkid.

Source: Instagram

Wizkid declares presidential ambition

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wizkid has sent social media into a fresh wave of debate after a new video showed him making a bold announcement about his political future.

In the clip, which surfaced online on January 8, 2025, the Essence hitmaker declared that he intends to run for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The video dropped just hours after he became the first African artist to hit 10 billion streams on Spotify, a milestone celebrated across the continent.

Source: Legit.ng