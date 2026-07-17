Award-winning filmmaker Kunle Afolayan has responded to a viral report claiming he is facing legal action over an alleged N5 billion loan

The report linked the alleged debt to the production of his acclaimed movie ‘Anikulapo’ and claimed that First Bank had summoned him to court

Afolayan has now given a brief response to the claim, putting an end to the speculation surrounding the alleged court case

Award-winning Nigerian filmmaker Kunle Afolayan has dismissed a viral report claiming that he is facing a court battle over an alleged N5 billion loan.

The report, which circulated online, alleged that Afolayan borrowed the money from First Bank in 2022 to finance the production of his epic film ‘Anikulapo’.

It further claimed that the filmmaker had repaid only half of the alleged loan after Netflix acquired the movie.

Kunle Afolayan reacts to a viral report claiming he is facing legal action over an alleged N5 billion loan. Photos: Kunle Afolayan.

Source: Instagram

The report also alleged that the bank had obtained a court order and that Afolayan was expected to appear before a judge.

But in a video posted on social media, Afolayan dismissed the claim in a brief response..

The viral post claimed that the filmmaker had agreed to repay the alleged loan within three years but later became unreachable after making partial payment.

However, no evidence was provided to substantiate the allegations.

Afolayan’s denial comes as interest in his ‘Anikulapo’ franchise continues to grow.

‘Anikulapo: The Ghoul Awakens’, the third instalment in the award-winning franchise, premiered on Netflix on January 30 as a five-part miniseries.

Watch an X video of Kunle Afolayan talking about

Reactions trail Kunle Afolayan's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@solotizzy stated:

"The moment you see a Nigerian filmmaker successfully producing high budget movies back to back, blogs automatically assume he took a loan from the Central Bank. The desperation for fake news on this app is getting out of hand"

@enney4real shared:

"When public figures deny reports like this, transparency becomes important for everyone involved. Do you think media outlets should verify such claims more thoroughly before publishing?"

Report alleges that the bank had obtained a court order and that Kunle Afolayan was expected to appear before a judge. Photo: Kunle Afolayan.

Source: Instagram

Kunle Afolayan celebrates daughter's birthday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ace Nigerian filmmaker Kunle Afolayan celebrated his daughter, Eyiyemi, as she turned 20.

The movie director took to Instagram on Thursday, September 11, 2025, to pen down heartfelt words as she officially joined the 20s club.

Sharing warm photos with his daughter, Afolayan poured out prayers every parent would relate to.

Source: Legit.ng