Peru's official tourist visa exemption list includes only one African country among dozens of nations granted visa-free entry

There is only one African nation in the list, whose citizens can travel to Peru without obtaining a tourist visa in advance

Tourists from the country can stay in Peru for up to 183 days without a visa under the current exemption rules, as of the time of this report

There is only one African country whose nationals can enter Peru as tourists without first obtaining a visa, according to the official tourist visa exemption list published by Peru's Consulate in London.

The exemption list covers a broad range of countries across South America, North America, Central America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania.

Peru officially names 1 African country eligible for visa-free entry in 2026. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Among all African nations, only South Africa makes the cut as the nation whose citizens can enter Peru without a tourist visa.

African country with visa-free entry into Peru

Citizens from across the rest of the African continent, including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Egypt, and Ethiopia, are required to apply for a tourist visa before travelling to Peru.

South Africans, by contrast, can arrive without prior visa arrangements and are permitted to remain in the country for up to 183 days as tourists.

The exemption list also includes a conditional provision for Chinese and Indian nationals. Both groups may enter Peru without a visa if they already hold a valid visa from the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, the United States, or the Schengen Area, with a minimum validity of six months at the point of entry.

What Visa Applicants From Other Countries Must Provide

For those who do require a tourist visa, Peru's consulate outlines a set of documentation requirements. Applicants must present a valid, machine-readable passport, a completed and signed visa application form, and one colour digital photograph meeting a specific file size of 16KB.

Additional documents include a return ticket or reservation confirming travel dates, proof of hotel accommodation or a tourism package booking, and bank statements from the three most recent months showing a minimum balance of £1,000, along with a same-day mini-statement from a cash machine.

Employed applicants must provide a letter from their employer confirming their work status, while students are required to submit a letter from their educational institution. The consulate also notes that a police record or an in-person interview with a consular officer may be requested in certain cases.

South Africa's inclusion on Peru's visa-free list places it among a relatively small group of countries globally that African travellers often look to for reference when navigating international visa accessibility.

Legit.ng reported that Spain named African countries whose citizens are eligible for visa-free entry.

Japan releases countries eligible for its eVisa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Japan updated its eVisa eligibility list in May 2026, opening online visa applications to nationals residing in several countries across the world.

The update shared how travellers from selected countries can apply directly through the Japan eVisa website.

Nationals from some other countries face different application requirements and must apply through accredited agencies.

Source: Legit.ng