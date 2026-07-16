Bunmi George, CEO of Shredder Gang, revealed that her husband lost his job as a pilot and joined her company as an employee

She narrated how her husband took a salary, ran the home, and even made deliveries to her customers during that period

JBums said she was deliberately mindful of her words and actions toward him because, despite being her employee, he remained her husband and leader

Bunmi George, popularly known as JBums and the CEO of Shredder Gang, has opened up about a deeply personal chapter in her marriage, revealing that she brought her husband onto her company's payroll after he lost his job as a pilot.

Speaking in an episode of the "Dear Ife" interview series hosted by Ifedayo Agoro, JBums described how her husband spent 11 months out of work and chose to take up a role within her business rather than sit idle during that period.

A Nigerian woman who employed husband after he lost his pilot job shares her experience. Photo: YouTube/@diaryofanaijagirl, Instagram/ @jbums

Source: UGC

How JBums Navigated the Difficult Season

According to JBums, her husband was not just present in name. He drew a salary, sat down with her to map out ways to cut household costs, and suggested they sell one of their two cars and reduce the number of domestic staff.

He also took on physical responsibilities around the home and, at various points, handled deliveries to some of her customers.

What stood out in her account was how deliberately she managed her own behaviour during those 11 months. She said she remained conscious of how she spoke to him and how she carried herself around him, because the dynamic at home had to stay separate from the one at work.

She said:

"I had to be extra careful, not because he had an issue with working for me, but I wanted to make sure that I still honoured him in that time."

The clip was shared on X by @JustEniola01 and quickly gained traction, resonating with many who saw it as a refreshing and honest look at how couples can navigate financial hardship without allowing it to fracture their relationship.

Watch JBums recount the experience in the video below:

Nigerians React to JBums' Story

The story sparked a range of responses online, with many finding the couple's approach admirable while others felt there was more that could have been done.

@YahayaDorathy said:

"This is a beautiful example of partnership. A strong marriage is not about who earns more, but how both people support each other through different seasons."

@UStwts__ said:

"A good woman. But a better woman would have made her husband acting CEO for those 11 months and relegated herself. We shouldn't celebrate the bare minimum. She tried sha but there's room for improvement (incase he loses his job again). She can correct her mistake next time."

@Pizzleleegxb said:

"Witnessing same thing within my complex. Husband working as delivery man for wife logistics company. Picking up deliveries and picking up kids & customers. Wife drives them home after closing hours. Was shocked when I discovered he was the husband. Man go humble sha."

In related stories, a lady showed what her husband did to a pot of jollof rice, while another lady showed the egusi her husband cooked.

Wife seeks refund of N50k from husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man said his wife spent N50k on something needed at home and asked him for a refund.

He questioned her for requesting a refund and shared the response she gave to him, which he agreed to.

Source: Legit.ng