Six fully funded scholarship opportunities have been listed for students planning to study in Europe during the 2026/2027 academic year

The scholarship alert identified programmes in six European countries, each with its own application timeline and requirements

Prospective applicants have been advised to verify eligibility, deadlines, and funding details before submitting scholarship applications

Several fully funded scholarship opportunities are available for students planning to study abroad in the 2026/2027 academic year, according to a scholarship alert shared by Michael Taiwo Annual Scholarships.

The post, shared on X by @MtScholarships on Friday, July 17, listed scholarship programmes from governments, universities and organisations in countries including Slovakia, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands and Ireland.

Six fully funded scholarships could help students begin their study abroad journey in Europe. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The scholarship alert advised prospective applicants to check official websites because application deadlines, eligibility requirements, and rules differ across the programmes.

“Applying is the first step from aspiration to achievement,” the post stated.

The scholarships listed are:

1. Slovakia scholarship

The Government of Slovakia Scholarships for Talented Students 2027 was listed among the available opportunities.

The application deadline is July 31, 2026. Interested students are expected to visit the official scholarship portal here to confirm eligibility conditions and application procedures.

2. Germany’s KAS scholarship

The KAS Scholarship in Germany 2026, organised by the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung, was also included in the list.

The scholarship application closes on July 31, 2026. Applicants are advised to review the foundation’s website for the requirements before applying.

3. Aarhus University offers Danish government scholarship

The list also featured the Danish Government Scholarship at Aarhus University.

The deadline for applications is September 15, 2026, and students interested in studying at Aarhus University in Denmark can check the institution’s scholarship page for further information.

4. Leiden University scholarship

The Leiden University Excellence Scholarship (LEXS) 2027 in the Netherlands is another opportunity disclosed in the announcement.

The scholarship application deadline is December 1, 2026. The programme is aimed at outstanding students applying to study at Leiden University. Students can view more details here.

Students seeking overseas education have six fully funded Europe scholarships to explore. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

5. DAAD Munich Aerospace scholarship

The scholarship alert also listed the DAAD Munich Aerospace Scholarships in Germany for 2026.

No specific deadline was provided for the opportunity. Students interested in aerospace-related studies are advised to check the DAAD scholarship database for application details.

6. University College Cork scholarship in Ireland

The University College Cork Scholarship in Ireland 2026 was also included in the list.

The announcement did not state an application deadline for the scholarship. Interested applicants are encouraged to check the official information provided by the university.

Applicants urged to confirm requirements

Applicants are advised to confirm key details before submitting applications, including eligibility criteria, required documents, deadlines, and the expenses covered by each scholarship.

Students are also encouraged to verify whether each programme covers tuition fees, living costs, travel expenses or other educational expenses, as funding arrangements may differ across scholarships.

Europe scholarships open for Nigerian students

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that several fully funded European scholarships opened for Nigerians in 2026, offering opportunities to study abroad with tuition, living expenses and, in some cases, travel costs covered.

Featured programmes include the Erasmus Mundus IMFSE Scholarship, ICP Connect Scholarship in Belgium, Umeå University Scholarship in Sweden, and the Finland Government Scholarship.

The scholarships target qualified applicants seeking bachelor's, master's or doctoral studies, with organisers stressing that careful preparation and strong applications improve candidates' chances of success.

Source: Legit.ng