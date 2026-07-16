The Federal Government officially released the 2026 National Common Entrance Examination results on Thursday in Abuja, with 66,950 candidates sitting the test

Ten candidates emerged as joint highest scorers with 202 marks, while 82 candidates recorded the lowest score of one mark

Minister Prof. Suwaiba Ahmad said admissions into Federal Government Colleges will follow the unchanged 60% merit, 30% state equality, and 10% exigency formula

Ten candidates have jointly emerged as the highest scorers in the 2026 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE), each recording 202 marks out of a maximum of 210, the Federal Government has announced.

Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Ahmad, made the results public on Thursday in Abuja shortly after the National Examinations Council (NECO) Registrar, Prof. Ibrahim Dantani Wushishi, formally presented the 2026 NCEE and National Gifted Examination results to her for release.

FG releases common entrance examination results Photo Credit: @DrTunjiAlausa

Source: Twitter

According to Tribune, of the 70,357 candidates who registered for the examination into the country's 80 Federal Government Colleges (FGCs), a total of 66,950 sat the test conducted on Saturday, June 6, 2026, across centres in Nigeria, the Benin Republic, and Togo. The remaining 3,407 candidates were absent. At the other end of the score range, 82 candidates recorded a single mark.

Results for Federal Government Academy, Suleja

Prof. Ahmad also released the results for the Federal Government Academy, Suleja. Of the 2,071 candidates who registered for that examination, 1,876 sat the test while 195 were absent. The highest score recorded was 187 marks, equivalent to 89.05 per cent of the total obtainable score, while the lowest was four marks.

NCEE admission formula remains unchanged

The minister confirmed that the criteria for admission into Federal Government Colleges will not change, with placements to be distributed on the basis of 60 per cent merit, 30 per cent equality of states, and 10 per cent exigency. She directed the Senior Secondary Education Department to conclude the admission exercise promptly and strictly within these approved guidelines.

Prof. Ahmad described the NCEE as one of Nigeria's most competitive entrance examinations, adding that it serves as the primary gateway for admission into Junior Secondary School One across Federal Government Colleges.

She noted that the colleges continue to play a central role in fostering national unity and integration, and remain among the most sought-after secondary institutions by parents nationwide.

The minister further pledged that the Federal Government would maintain its investment in the unity colleges, particularly in areas of infrastructure, feeding programmes, and teacher quality.

Prof. Ahmad said:

"Our Federal Government Colleges have become the first choice for many parents across Nigeria. We will continue to improve infrastructure, feeding and the quality of teachers to ensure better learning outcomes for our children."

FG says 10 students get the highest scores in the 2026 common entrance Photo Credit: @DrTunjiAlausa

Source: Facebook

UK university to open in Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United Kingdom-based tertiary institution, Coventry University, has reportedly agreed to open a campus in Nigeria and offer foreign certificates to its Nigerian students in the country.

Tunji Alausa, the Minister of Education, who was part of the entourage of President Bola Tinubu on a state visit to the UK, announced the development in a statement on his social media page on Wednesday, March 18, adding that "with Coventry University Nigeria, our students will be able to earn fully accredited UK degrees, at significantly lower cost, without leaving the country."

Source: Legit.ng