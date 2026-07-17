Lionel Messi and Argentina have been handed a major disadvantage ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final

La Albiceleste will face Spain after overpowering England in the semifinal match, with Messi providing two assists

The South American side does not have history on their side, following the trends of winners in the last ten years

Argentina will head into the 2026 FIFA World Cup final against Spain facing an unexpected hurdle before a ball has even been kicked.

La Albiceleste have one less day to recover than their opponents before Sunday's showpiece at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday, July 19.

Argentina completed a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over England, while Spain secured their place in the final with a 2-0 victory over France.

Lionel Messi will lead Argentina to face Lamine Yamal's Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in the USA. Photo by: Harry Langer/DeFodi Images/DeFodi.

Source: Getty Images

Why the World Cup schedule favours Spain

According to The Athletic, the recovery gap is more than a trivial statistic as analysis of 14 men's and women's World Cup and European Championship finals found that the team playing its semi-final first went on to lift the trophy on 13 of those occasions.

The only exception came when both finalists played their semi-finals on the same day, leaving neither side with a recovery advantage.

That remarkable trend gives Spain a statistical edge heading into Sunday's decider, particularly given the demanding conditions players have faced throughout the tournament.

The North American summer has tested squads with high temperatures and short turnarounds between matches.

Forecasts suggest similar conditions at MetLife Stadium, making every extra hour of recovery potentially valuable, per AccuWeather.

Fans call for the expulsion of Argentina from World Cup

Legit.ng earlier reported that an online petition calling for Argentina to be expelled from the 2026 FIFA World Cup has reportedly surpassed 10 million signatures.

The campaign comes despite La Albiceleste booking their place in the World Cup final, where they will face Spain on Sunday, July 19.

Source: Legit.ng