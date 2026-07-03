Two teams from UNILAG excelled at the DSN x BCT Data & AI Summit Hackathon 3.0

Team Orbit wins 1st Runner-Up with their SABI solution for behavioural intelligence

UNILAG's success emphasised its emerging status as an African AI innovation hub

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Akoka, Lagos State - Two student teams of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) have clinched top honours at the Data Science Nigeria (DSN) x Bluechip Technologies (BCT) Data & AI Summit Hackathon 3.0.

UNILAG proved itself as a powerhouse of innovation by securing both the 1st Runner‑Up and 2nd Runner‑Up positions.

UNILAG students shine at National AI Hackathon. Photo credit: @UnilagNigeria

Source: Twitter

The Team Orbit, consisting of Fakorode Henry – Team Lead (200L, Electrical and Electronics Engineering), Adeyemi Muiz (200L, Electrical and Electronics Engineering) and Raheem Akapo (200L, Systems Engineering), emerged as 1st Runner‑Up with their solution, SABI (Streaming Agent for Behavioural Intelligence).

The Team Inference, consisting of Aborowa Daniel (Computer Science, 400L), Nwokedi Ifechukwu (Computer Science, 200L), Elebiemayo Iseoluwa (Computer Science, 200L), and Victor Chukwuebuka (Computer Science, 200L), emerged 2nd Runner‑Up with its solution, PulseAgent.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday, July 3, 2026, via the school website.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, OON, FAS, on behalf of the Senate, staff and students congratulate the two teams on these achievements.

According to the statement, the flagship national competition involves 595 teams, 1,220+ participants, and representation from 30+ states.

The competition challenged students to design scalable AI solutions to real‑world Nigerian problems.

The UNILAG management said the students demonstrated not only technical brilliance but also the ability to localise AI for Nigerian realities.

The VC said the students highlighted UNILAG’s growing reputation as a hub for AI talent, innovation, and leadership in Africa.

Professor Ogunsola said the Hackathon’s outcome is a testament to UNILAG's commitment to nurturing students to bridge the gap between academic research and industry‑level implementation.

The federal government-owned university said it is committed to ensuring that Nigeria’s future in AI is shaped by homegrown talent.

Nigerians react as UNILAG students dominate AI competition

Study AI @StudyAIHQ

Congratulations

bunminigelo @bunminigelo1

Great one!

UNILAG Rescues Students Stranded in China

Recall that stranded UNILAG students in China are on their way home after intervention from the university.

Social media user Osunwede raised an alarm about the stranded UNILAG students' situation, prompting a swift response.

Osunwede also raised concerns over the lecturer's threats to fail the affected UNILAG students for reporting their ordeal.

UNILAG Student Honoured for Getting Perfect GPA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a sociology student of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) was rewarded for getting a perfect CGPA in the first semester of her second year at the university.

The 200-level student hit a 5.0/5.0/ GPA in the 2025/2026 academic session with a mean score of 78.7%.

She displayed the letter she received from her course adviser, recognising her achievement and informing her that she would get a $60 (over N82k) cash prize.

Source: Legit.ng