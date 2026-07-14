President Tinubu mandates nationwide identity registration by December 2026 for all Nigerians and legal residents

NIMC partners with private agents to boost NIN enrolment in remote communities, creating jobs in the process

Upgraded biometric system prevents duplicate registrations, enhancing the integrity of Nigeria's identity database

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Federal Government has renewed its push for a nationwide identity registration exercise, setting December 2026 as the deadline for every Nigerian to be enrolled in the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) database.

The directive comes from President Bola Tinubu, who has instructed NIMC to ensure that every citizen and legal resident is captured in the country's national identity system before the end of the year.

Nigerians get a fresh deadline to register for NIN; Tinubu gives strict orders to NIMC. Credit: NIMC

Source: UGC

NIMC Director-General and Chief Executive Officer, Abisoye Coker-Odusote, disclosed the development during an interview on Channels Television's Sunday Politics, describing the exercise as a major step toward strengthening governance, public planning and service delivery across Nigeria.

Tinubu orders nationwide enrolment

According to Coker-Odusote, President Tinubu has given the commission a clear mandate to expand the National Identification Number (NIN) registration exercise to every part of the country.

She explained that NIMC has intensified efforts to reach communities nationwide by partnering with private enrolment agents through the World Bank-supported Identification for Development (ID4D) programme.

The initiative allows accredited front-end partners to register citizens on behalf of NIMC, making it easier for Nigerians in remote and underserved areas to obtain their NIN.

She noted that the collaboration is creating jobs while accelerating the enrolment process needed to meet the government's deadline.

Why the NIN is becoming more important

The NIMC boss described the National Identification Number as a unique identity assigned to each individual, ensuring that every Nigerian has only one verified identity throughout their lifetime.

She added that completing the nationwide registration exercise would also provide Nigeria with a more accurate population database.

Current estimates of Nigeria's population range from 200 million to 250 million, but officials believe only a comprehensive identity register can reveal the country's actual population.

According to her, reliable population data is critical for national planning, budgeting, healthcare, education, security and the equitable distribution of government resources.

New technology to stop multiple registrations

Addressing concerns over duplicate registrations, Coker-Odusote said NIMC has significantly upgraded its biometric verification system.

She explained that under the old system, duplicate registrations were only detected after records had been uploaded into the database.

However, the new technology verifies applicants in real time using fingerprints and facial recognition, making multiple identities virtually impossible.

If an individual attempts to register more than once, the system automatically detects the duplication, validates the genuine record and rejects the additional entry.

According to her, the biometric verification process strengthens the integrity of Nigeria's identity database and reduces identity fraud.

New NIMC law strengthens "One Person, One Identity"

The renewed registration drive follows President Tinubu's signing of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) Act 2026 into law on June 26, replacing the previous 2007 legislation.

The new law reinforces the Federal Government's "One Person, One Identity" policy and establishes the National Identification Number as Nigeria's primary identity credential.

Under the legislation, government agencies and private organisations will no longer maintain separate biometric databases. Instead, they will verify customers' identities directly through NIMC using secure Application Programming Interface (API) integration.

Telecommunications companies have already adopted the system, allowing facial biometrics and other personal details submitted during SIM registration to be instantly matched against the national identity database.

Tinubu's orders to NIMC spark a rush for NIN registration. Credit: State House

Source: Twitter

With the new law now in effect, the NIN will play an even bigger role in accessing essential services, including banking, passport applications, tax administration, pensions, consumer credit, land transactions and several other public and private sector services.

The Federal Government believes the nationwide enrolment exercise will not only improve security and reduce identity fraud but also provide the reliable population data needed to support economic planning and more efficient service delivery.

FG unveils Nigeria's sole identity

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria's new NIMC Act 2026, which establishes the National Identification Number as the sole recognised means of identification for citizens.

The law is pivotal in unifying identity databases and enhancing governance, ultimately aiming to streamline public services across the nation.

With over 136 million Nigerians already enrolled in the National Identification Number system, the Federal Government is committed to ensuring that this digital identification approach not only simplifies interactions but also safeguards citizens' personal data amid growing concerns for privacy and cybersecurity.

Source: Legit.ng