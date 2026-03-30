The ScottishPower scholarship and how Nigerian students can benefit from it

The ScottishPower scholarship is a prestigious, fully funded opportunity designed to train future leaders in energy, engineering, and technology. It targets high-performing students who want to study in the UK while gaining real-world industry experience. For Nigerian students, it offers a direct pathway to global careers in renewable energy and STEM fields.

The ScottishPower scholarship offers full funding for international students, including Nigerians, pursuing master's degrees in UK universities. Photo: @ScottishPower on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

The ScottishPower scholarship covers enrolment fees, full tuition fees plus a £1,200 monthly stipend .

. The scholarship is open to international students, including Nigerians, for United Kingdom master’s degrees .

. Applicants should pursue master’s degree courses in eligible fields, including engineering, data science, cybersecurity, and renewable energy.

Beyond financial benefits, successful applicants gain mentorship, internships, and career opportunities within the energy and engineering sectors.

Understanding the ScottishPower scholarship

The ScottishPower scholarship is a fully funded postgraduate programme aimed at developing talent for the global energy industry. It is backed by Iberdrola, one of the world’s largest renewable energy firms.

The programme primarily supports students pursuing master’s degrees in the United Kingdom. It focuses on disciplines that are critical to the future of energy, including engineering, environmental sciences, and digital technologies.

Beyond academics, the scholarship emphasises employability by connecting scholars to industry projects and career opportunities after graduation.

ScottishPower scholarship coverage and benefits

The ScottishPower scholarship covers tuition fees, a monthly stipend of £1,200 and career prospects in the energy and engineering sector. Photo: pexels.com, @AndyBarbour (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The ScottishPower scholarship provides generous financial support, allowing students to focus fully on their studies. It also offers academic and career guidance to help students thrive beyond their degree programmes. These combined benefits make it an attractive option for ambitious individuals aiming to reduce the cost of higher education.

The benefits include:

Payment of enrolment fees at a university in the United Kingdom.

Full coverage of tuition fees.

A monthly stipend of £1,200 (£14,400 annually) to support living and study expenses.

Access to a dedicated company mentor for guidance on industry-related academic projects.

Internship opportunities within ScottishPower or Iberdrola.

Strong career prospects in the energy, engineering, and technology sectors.

ScottishPower scholarship requirements

The ScottishPower scholarship prospective students must meet eligibility requirements, including excellent academic performance. Photo: pexels.com, @CharlotteMay (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The ScottishPower scholarship has clear eligibility criteria to ensure it attracts highly motivated and qualified candidates. Nigerian and other international students interested in the programme must meet the following requirements:

Hold a bachelor’s degree with at least a 2:1 (or equivalent) or a recognised master’s degree at the time of application.

Apply through the standard admission process of a participating UK university of their choice.

Not be receiving any other scholarship, grant, or financial support from public or private organisations during the award period.

Choose an eligible postgraduate programme, as integrated master’s degrees are not covered.

Have no prior record of receiving funding from ScottishPower, the ScottishPower Foundation, or any company within the Iberdrola group.

Eligible courses and partner universities

The ScottishPower has partnered with several universities in the UK offering courses aligned with the energy sector and related fields. Photo: pexels.com, @AhmedBates (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The ScottishPower scholarship supports a range of specialised courses aligned with the energy sector and related fields. It partners with selected universities in the United Kingdom that offer high-quality postgraduate programmes.

Nigerian students can apply for the scholarship if their courses align with the following areas:

Electrical, mechanical, civil, or electronic engineering

Renewable energy and sustainability

Climate change and environmental science

Data science, AI, and cybersecurity

Telecommunications and cloud computing

ScottishPower partners with several top universities in the United Kingdom that provide courses in the areas mentioned above. The universities include:

University of Edinburgh

Heriot-Watt University

University of Strathclyde

University of Glasgow

Glasgow Caledonian University

University of Liverpool

Liverpool John Moores University

Bangor University

Wrexham Glyndwr University

University of East Anglia

University of Cambridge

Imperial College of London

Note that ScottishPower also accepts applications for scholarships from any UK university, provided that the course objectives match the specified knowledge areas.

ScottishPower scholarship application procedure

A screenshot showing the ScottishPower login page for scholarship application. Photo: scottishpower.ambertrack.co.uk

Source: UGC

The ScottishPower scholarship application procedure is straightforward and done online through its official website. Before starting the scholarship application process, you must first secure university admission. You should also be keen on the deadline date so that you are not locked out. Below is the application process:

Online application submission – Visit the ScottishPower portal, create or log in to your account, complete the application form, upload all required documents, and submit. Online assessment stage – Shortlisted applicants will be invited via email to complete a digital interview and an online game-based assessment. In-person assessment centre – Further shortlisted candidates will attend an in-person assessment at ScottishPower offices in Glasgow, Scotland, or Hoylake, England, on a scheduled date. Final decision and notification – Successful applicants will be informed of the outcome of their application via email. A candidate must submit a signed acceptance letter dated within five working days from the date of the initial offer and a formal confirmation of admission to study at the chosen UK university.

How much is the ScottishPower scholarship?

The scholarship covers full tuition fees and payment of enrolment fees and provides a monthly stipend of £1,200 (£14,400 annually) to support living and study expenses.

Can I get a scholarship to the UK from Nigeria?

The ScottishPower scholarship is open to all eligible international students, including Nigerians, pursuing master's degree. Photo: pexels.com, @CharlotteMay (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Nigerian students are eligible to apply for the ScottishPower scholarship and other UK-based scholarships, provided they meet the specific eligibility requirements.

Who is eligible for the ScottishPower scholarship?

Eligible candidates include Nigerian and other international students with a bachelor’s degree (minimum 2:1) or a master’s degree who are not already receiving similar financial awards and have not previously benefited from ScottishPower or Iberdrola scholarships.

What is the ScottishPower scholarship deadline for Nigerian students?

The scholarship application deadline dates vary each year, but for the 2026/2027 academic year, the deadline date is 29th March 2026 at 2 pm (UK time). Always check the official ScottishPower portal for the exact dates.

Does the ScottishPower scholarship fund undergraduate studies?

The scholarship only supports postgraduate programmes. Integrated master’s or undergraduate degrees are not funded.

Is work experience required for the ScottishPower scholarship?

You must not necessarily have work experience to qualify for the scholarship but it enhances your chances of selection. Photo: pexels.com, @GodisableJacob (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Work experience is not a mandatory requirement, but relevant academic or industry experience may strengthen your application.

Do I need a university admission before applying for the scholarship?

You must secure admission to a participating UK university before submitting your scholarship application. Applications submitted without proof of admission to a university are automatically rejected.

What courses are covered under the ScottishPower scholarship?

The scholarship supports postgraduate courses in energy, engineering, and technology fields offered at selected partner universities and other universities in the United Kingdom.

The ScottishPower scholarship is a powerful opportunity for Nigerian students seeking fully funded postgraduate study in the UK. It combines financial support, academic excellence, and career advancement in high-demand industries. For students aiming to build a global career in energy or technology, this scholarship is one of the most valuable options available.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

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The scholarship covers tuition fees, provides a monthly stipend, and includes free accommodation for both undergraduate and master’s students. Applicants must meet all eligibility criteria and submit their applications through the university’s official admission portal. Read on to learn more about the scholarship’s requirements and benefits.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng