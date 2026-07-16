A Federal High Court in Abuja has issued a final warning to Omoyele Sowore, the AAC 2027 presidential candidate, to resume his defence on July 22 or risk foreclosure

Justice Mohammed Umar acted after neither of Sowore's two lawyers appeared in court on Thursday, with no explanation offered

Sowore faces a two-count charge filed against him by the Federal Government for allegedly calling President Tinubu a criminal on Facebook and X

The Federal High Court in Abuja has issued a final warning to Omoyele Sowore, the 2027 presidential candidate of the African Alliance Congress (AAC), over his failure to resume his defence in the suit filed against him by the federal government or be foreclosed.

Justice Mohammed Umar of the trial court issued the warning to the presidential candidate over the allegation of him calling President Bola Tinubu a "criminal".

Court issues final warning to Omoyele Sowore Photo Credit: @yelesowore

Source: Twitter

The warning was issued as a result of the absence of Sowore's lead counsel, Olumide Fusika (SAN), and Reuben Adakole, at the hearing of the matter on Thursday, July 16.

Background of Sowore's trial involving Tinubu

The matter stems from an earlier hearing on July 13, when Adakole had asked the court to shift Sowore's defence proceedings to after the two-month annual vacation. The application was grounded on the claim that Fusika had travelled abroad for family reasons. Justice Umar rejected the request, citing a standing order for day-to-day accelerated hearing under the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015, and directed Sowore to appear on July 16 for the continuation of his defence.

Tribune reported that counsel to the Federal Government, Mr Akinlolu Kehinde, SAN, had opposed the adjournment application, informing the court that the trial had already suffered ten prior postponements at Sowore's instance. He characterised the fresh request as a deliberate tactic to delay proceedings.

Sowore is standing trial on a two-count charge for allegedly describing President Bola Tinubu as a "criminal" in posts published on his Facebook page and X handle. His first defence witness, Barrister Deji Adeyanju, had completed both his evidence and cross-examination at the July 13 sitting.

Tinubu vs Sowore: Court set July 22

With Sowore present but unrepresented on Thursday, Justice Umar acceded to a foreclosure request from Kehinde and fixed July 22 as the date on which Sowore must, without fail, continue his defence. The court's directive makes clear that failure to comply on that date could result in the defence being shut out entirely.

Sowore is facing a lawsuit over allegations of cyberbullying President Tinubu. The suit was filed by the Department of State Services (DSS), and the secret police recently asked the court to revoke the bail earlier granted to the presidential candidate of the AAC ahead of the 2027 general elections. However, the court granted N200 million bail to Sowore.

Omoyele Sowore faces trial for calling President Bola Tinubu a criminal Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Tinubu warns against freedom of expression abuse

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has warned that press freedom should not enable defamation and must uphold professionalism.

This is coming amid his defamation suit against Omoyele Sowore, a presidential candidate in the 2027 election.

Nigerians have expressed mixed reactions to Tinubu's remarks, with many emphasising the need for accountability and factual reporting in the media.

Source: Legit.ng