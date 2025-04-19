The UK Home Office has updated its list of Secure English Language Tests (SELT) for visa and citizenship applicants, with new test formats and clearer requirements

The UK Home Office has updated its list of Secure English Language Tests (SELT) for visa and citizenship applicants, with several changes aimed at streamlining the application process.

The adjustment includes the introduction of new test formats, more transparent global requirements, and a restructured list of approved providers—steps the government says are designed to simplify the application process for migrants.

Here are the key details:

1. Changes in SELT Format:

The LANGUAGECERT ESOL SELT 4-skills test will be replaced with two new versions.

Old test results remain valid for two years, while unused vouchers remain valid for 12 months.

2. Visa Categories and Test Requirements:

a. 4-skills test (reading, writing, listening, speaking) is required for the following visa categories:

Skilled Worker Visa

Health and Care Worker Visa

Student Visa

Start-up/Innovator Founder Visa

Scale-up Worker Visa

High-Potential Individual Visa

Minister of Religion Visa

Temporary Work (International Agreement route)

b. Speaking and listening only tests are required for:

UK Citizenship

Settlement (Indefinite Leave to Remain)

Partner/Parent Visa

International Sportsperson Visa

Representative of an Overseas Business

3. Approved SELT Providers:

Pearson

Trinity College London

IELTS SELT Consortium

PSI Services (Skills for English UKVI)

LANGUAGECERT

4. Test Centres:

a. UK test centres:

Pearson

Trinity College London

IELTS SELT Consortium

LANGUAGECERT

b. Overseas test centres:

Pearson

IELTS SELT Consortium

PSI Services (UKVI)

LANGUAGECERT

5. Booking and Identification:

Tests can be booked via provider websites, usually available within 28 days.

Booking details must match the applicant’s ID exactly.

Accepted forms of ID include:

Passport

UK Biometric Residence Permit (BRP) or Biometric Residence Card (BRC)

EEA National ID (if applicable)

Government-issued photo ID (outside the UK)

Photocopies or emergency documents will not be accepted.

6. SELT Reference Number:

After testing, candidates will receive a unique SELT reference number linking their results to the visa or citizenship application.

These changes aim to ensure consistency, fairness, and accessibility in the English language testing process for visa and citizenship applicants.

