The FG has begun nationwide screening for a new batch of artisans under the Skill-Up Artisans Programme

The exercise aims to select qualified candidates for advanced technical training and international certification

The FG said the programme will help close Nigeria's skills gap, reduce reliance on foreign artisans, and create more jobs

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The Federal Government has launched the selection process for a fresh batch of artisans to participate in its Skill-Up Artisans (SUPA) Programme, with the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) rolling out a nationwide screening exercise to identify qualified candidates for advanced technical training.

The initiative is part of the government's broader strategy to strengthen Nigeria's skilled workforce, improve employability and reduce the country's dependence on foreign artisans in key sectors of the economy.

FG begins nationwide screening for carpenters, plumbers, other artisans, selection dates announced

Source: UGC

In a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday, July 11, 2026, by the ITF's Director of Press and Public Relations, Thomas Ngor, the Fund said the screening exercise would cover all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory and is intended to assess the qualifications, competence and hands-on experience of shortlisted applicants before they are admitted into the next phase of the programme.

Screening timetable across the country

According to the ITF, the nationwide exercise has been divided into two phases to ensure seamless participation.

Candidates from the North-Central, North-West and North-East geopolitical zones will undergo screening between July 14 and July 17, 2026. Those from the South-East, South-West and South-South zones will be screened from July 21 to July 24, 2026.

The Fund explained that screening centres would operate simultaneously across the three senatorial districts in every state as well as the Federal Capital Territory to make the exercise more accessible to applicants.

The statement noted that the phased approach was designed to ensure efficient coordination and wider participation by artisans from different parts of the country.

Programme targets global-standard technical workforce

Speaking on the importance of the initiative, the Director-General of the Industrial Training Fund, Afiz Oluwatoyin Ogun, said the Skill-Up Artisans Programme was created to bridge the growing skills gap in Nigeria's technical and vocational sector.

He observed that many jobs traditionally performed by artisans are increasingly being taken up by foreign workers because many Nigerian craftsmen lack the modern technical competencies required by today's industries.

Ogun said the programme is intended to equip local artisans with practical skills, exposure to modern technologies and internationally accepted standards that will enable them to compete successfully within Nigeria and in global labour markets.

He added that successful participants would also receive globally recognised certifications, enhancing their employability while creating opportunities for entrepreneurship and business growth.

Government expands human capital development efforts

The ITF boss described the Skill-Up Artisans Programme as one of the Federal Government's flagship human capital development initiatives aimed at upgrading the skills of artisans through structured training, certification and licensing.

FG begins nationwide screening for carpenters, plumbers, other artisans, selection dates announced

Source: Getty Images

He explained that beyond improving technical competence, the programme seeks to empower participants to establish sustainable businesses capable of generating employment and supporting economic development.

Ogun also disclosed that the Fund recently concluded international certification examinations for beneficiaries of the 2025 edition of the programme, describing the achievement as a significant step towards building a globally competitive technical workforce and raising the standard of artisanship in Nigeria.

Innoson to train, employ 5,000 youths

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Innoson Kiara Academy has partnered with NATA to train and employ 5,000 youths in the South-East over the next two years.

The initiative aims to bridge the gap between education and employment through vocational training in areas like welding, engineering and fashion.

The program supports the “Nigeria First” policy and reflects Innoson's commitment to youth empowerment and promoting made-in-Nigeria products.

Source: Legit.ng