The Border Police of Madagascar has updated its visa guidelines and payment schedule for international tourists

The electronic visa (eVisa) system currently applies strictly to tourist visas, offering single-entry stays of up to 90 days

Madagascar's tourism authorities highlighted three main benefits of utilising the eVisa portal

As international travel continues to rebound, Madagascar has positioned itself as an increasingly popular vacation and ecotourism destination for travellers across Africa and beyond.

The Madagascar Border Police has detailed the official guidelines, applicable fees, and processing procedures for its electronic visa (eVisa) platform.

Madagascar updates its visa application and costs. Photo credit: Colonel Michael Randrianirina

Source: UGC

According to the official government platform, the digital portal has been designed to replace traditional, long immigration queues with a modernised, secure digital application process.

3 main benefits of Madagascar's eVisa

Madagascar's immigration authorities have outlined three primary reasons why the transition to a centralised digital eVisa system is highly advantageous for both travellers and border control:

Streamlining at Ports of Entry: The digital system reduces processing bottlenecks upon arrival, allowing passengers to move quickly through airport and seaport terminals. Homeland and Passenger Security: The portal ensures advanced screening, centralised database logging of all border crossings, and the issuance of highly secure electronic stickers to prevent fraud. Consistent Immigration Statistics: It provides the Malagasy government with reliable, real-time data and statistics to improve national planning and security.

Cost of getting Madagascar eVisa

Visa fees are determined strictly by the planned duration of stay. At the current Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) exchange rate of approximately N1,379.62 per USD, here is the estimated naira equivalent of the official fees (which are payable in USD or EUR at the border counters):

Stay Duration Price in USD Price in EUR Estimated Cost in Naira (Official Rate) 1 to 15 Days $35 €30 N48,286 16 to 30 Days $41 €35 N56,564 31 to 60 Days $47 €40 N64,842 61 to 90 Days $59 €50 N81,397

Note: Diplomats and accredited employees of designated international organisations are exempt from these visa fees.

African countries on Zimbabwe visa-free list

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Zimbabwe published a list of countries whose citizens can travel there without obtaining a visa in advance, covering several African nations.

At least 20 African countries made the visa-free list, including South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, Uganda, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Source: Legit.ng