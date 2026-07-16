A lady identified as AlexandriaEkeh on X shared a chilling account of how she escaped Odogwu Asaba back in April 2018

She revealed that Ifeanyi Ogbonna, popularly called Odogwu Asaba, was a regular customer who tipped her and gradually crossed boundaries

Her story surfaced online after Odogwu Asaba was arrested and accused of sexual assault, prompting other ladies to speak out

AlexandriaEkeh on X came forward with a deeply personal account of how she narrowly escaped a man now widely known online as Odogwu Asaba, whose real name is Ifeanyi Ogbonna.

Her testimony emerged amid the renewed public attention surrounding Ogbonna following his arrest on allegations of sexual assault.

Lady recounts her experience with Odogwu Asaba. Photo credit: AlexandriaEkeh/X.

Source: Twitter

How Odogwu Asaba gained her trust

In her post, AlexandriaEkeh traced the encounter back to 12 April 2018, describing how Ogbonna had been a familiar face at a place where she worked.

He would eat, settle his bill, and leave a tip each time he visited, behaviour that she initially took to mean nothing more than warmth from a loyal patron.

She did not go into detail about what specifically happened during the encounter, but the gravity of her words left little ambiguity.

"Only God knows what I would have turned into if I didn't escape. Maybe a bitter soul, a walking dead or an actual dead person. But I escaped him. Very young and naive me," she said.

Reactions to lady's post about Odogwu Asaba

The post drew an outpouring of responses from Nigerians who found her account both brave and sobering.

Nwafor said:

"Sorry about your experience with that Fool. A lot of people who commit crime, that are caught is definitely not their first time. Especially cases like this. It is always their MO. His cup is full."

Exceptional said:

"If you had shouted about it on SM when it happened, they will say you are trying to dim his shine. It's sad it took death to expose him."

Odumegwu r acted:

"Haaa. You have encountered the monster too. 2018."

See the post below:

Odogwu Asaba begs family of 20-year-old lady

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video surfaced online showing Delta content creator Ifeanyi Ogbonna, known as Odogwu of Asaba, begging Favour Agbro's family for forgiveness.

Favour, 20, allegedly took her own life after accusing Ogbonna of assault following a content creation training programme in Asaba in June 2026.

Source: Legit.ng