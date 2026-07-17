David Umahi has denied wrongdoing over Mary Habila's death and shared his account of her final hours

The minister, who said he paid ₦2.2 million for Habila's medical treatment, cited her health records

Umahi addressed the autopsy dispute and explained why investigations into Habila's death are still ongoing

Minister of Works David Umahi has denied any wrongdoing over the death of Mary Habila, a nurse who died at his official residence, saying he believes there was no foul play.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday, July 16, Umahi said Habila was "like a daughter" to him and accused some people of trying to turn her death into a political issue.

Umahi opens up about Mary Habila's death and explains why he paid N2.2 million before the tragedy. Photo: MedicalworldNig

Source: Getty Images

The minister's comments came amid growing public attention over the circumstances surrounding Habila's death.

'She was like a daughter to me' - Umahi

Umahi said Habila had lived with him for about three years and worked as a nurse at the David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences in Ebonyi State.

He also dismissed reports identifying her as a physiotherapist.

"The lady in question was like a daughter to me. She had stayed with me for three years. She was a staff of the Federal Medical University. She was a nurse and not a physiotherapist," he said.

According to him, his family and Habila's family had a close relationship, making it difficult for him to understand why anyone would suggest he had a hand in her death.

Umahi says she had been receiving treatment

The minister said Habila had an existing medical condition and had been receiving treatment at a hospital in Turkey.

He said he personally paid for her treatment, including her most recent hospital visit in April.

"There are medical records in Turkish hospital. The last one was on 5th of April and it cost me N2.2 million. The records are there. I paid N2.2 million," Umahi said.

He argued that the medical records should be considered while investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

What Umahi said happened before her death

Umahi gave his account of Habila's final hours, saying she spoke with her boyfriend shortly before she died.

According to him, she complained during the call that she was bleeding from her nose. He said the boyfriend advised her to seek medical attention and ended the conversation after she insisted he should stay on the phone.

Umahi said the boyfriend tried calling her back a few minutes later, but she did not answer.

He also said Habila had earlier told the boyfriend she was going to take a bath because she had locked her room.

Umahi said people later forced the door open and found the shower still running.

"So, I've asked the police to go to the call log. Go to the call log of the boy. Go to the call log of the girl and you hear the conversation," he said.

'I suspect no foul play' - Works minister

Umahi maintained that he did not believe anyone harmed Habila.

"I suspect no foul play," he said.

He said the guest house where Habila stayed was far from the section of the residence where he lived.

The minister questioned why some people believed he should automatically be blamed because the incident happened on government property.

"Is it that they are saying somebody cannot die?" he asked.

Umahi gives his account of what happened before Mary Habila died at his official residence. Photo: sowore

Source: Twitter

Dispute over autopsy explained

Umahi said the police had not released Habila's body because of a disagreement over an autopsy.

According to him, her parents declined the procedure, saying it was against their culture.

He said his legal team insisted that an autopsy should take place and that he had asked the Inspector-General of Police to help convince the family.

"We are begging the parents to allow autopsy to happen. They said no, it's against their culture, and so we have a stalemate," he said.

Umahi said the body would remain in the mortuary until the issue is resolved.

Umahi accuses critics of politicising death

The minister said attempts to connect him to Habila's death amounted to politics.

He warned those making allegations against him to be careful.

"When you want to use the unfortunate death of a young girl to play politics... if we don't have hands and you are jumping into it... be careful," he said.

Umahi also said he had prayed that if he played any role in her death, he should face the consequences, but if he was innocent, those making false accusations should also answer for their actions.

Umahi criticised the circulation of photographs allegedly taken after Habila's body was moved to the mortuary.

He claimed the images were shared to damage his reputation.

The minister said he had directed his lawyers to begin legal action against two individuals over what he described as cyberbullying.

"We're going to test the law on that," he said.

Investigation continues, minister confirms

Umahi said he had asked the Inspector-General of Police to transfer the case to Abuja and oversee the investigation.

He insisted he was mourning Habila's death and repeated that he believed she died after falling ill.

The minister also maintained that his account was supported by Habila's medical history and the conversations she had with her boyfriend before her death.

The cause of Habila's death has not been officially established, and investigations are ongoing.

Friend recounts Mary Habila’s final moments

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that fresh details emerged about Mary Habila’s final moments through an affidavit filed by her colleague, physiotherapist Anita Baaki, before the Ebonyi State High Court.

Baaki said she last saw Habila on June 26 after the nurse visited her room to show a new hairstyle before saying she was tired and wanted to shower and sleep.

Source: Legit.ng