Atiku Abubakar condemned the Federal Government's decision to raise fees in Federal Unity Colleges and introduce a ₦50,000 WAEC and NECO examination fee from 2027

Atiku warned that the fee increases would push more Nigerian children out of school, worsening the country's already critical out-of-school crisis

The former vice president called on President Tinubu to immediately reverse the fee hikes and convene an urgent dialogue on sustainable education financing

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has sharply criticised the Federal Government over its decision to raise fees in Federal Unity Colleges and reports that a uniform ₦50,000 examination fee for WAEC and NECO candidates will take effect from 2027.

The former vice president called the move cruel and constitutionally irresponsible.

Atiku demands reversal of the ₦50,000 WAEC and NECO fee. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT/@atiku

Source: Facebook

Atiku accused President Bola Tinubu's administration of compounding the hardships facing Nigerian families at a time of record inflation, stagnant wages and widespread unemployment.

This was contained in a statement issued and made available to Legit.ng on Sunday, July 12, 2026, by Atiku's Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu.

"A government that genuinely believes in the future of its people does not erect financial barriers between children and education. It removes them. Education is not a privilege reserved for the wealthy; it is the birthright of every Nigerian child and the foundation upon which prosperous nations are built."

WAEC/NECO hike may send many out of school

Atiku pointed to Nigeria's already dire education situation, noting that between 10.5 million and roughly 15 million children and young people are currently out of school, depending on the age group and methodology used.

He argued that any administration confronted with such figures should be channelling resources into bringing those children back into classrooms, not introducing policies that will push more out.

He said the proposed examination fee hike goes beyond a financial inconvenience.

According to Atiku, it is "a systemic filter" that will cut off academically qualified but economically disadvantaged students before they even reach the university application stage.

Atiku also highlighted what he described as a structural contradiction in the government's approach: Nigerian universities can only absorb between 500,000 and 700,000 students annually, while more than two million young Nigerians seek admission each year.

Rather than expanding infrastructure and capacity to close that gap, he said, the administration is further restricting entry through higher fees.

He urged President Tinubu to reverse both the Unity School fee increase and the proposed ₦50,000 examination charge, and to convene a national stakeholders' dialogue on education financing.

He further called for increased investment in public school infrastructure, teacher recruitment and expanded university capacity.

Atiku pledged that an ADC-led government would reverse the fee increases and ensure that poverty is never the reason a Nigerian child is denied an education.

Atiku slams Tinubu over rising school fees. Photo credit: Nony and Sons

Source: Facebook

PFIPC scandal: Atiku faults Tinubu's ICPC probe

Recall that Atiku said Tinubu's directive to the ICPC to probe the PFIPC affair was a reluctant response to his seven-day ultimatum.

Atiku argued that referring the matter to a government agency contradicted the standard of independence Nigerians expected.

The former vice president demanded a 10-member Special Independent Commission of Inquiry to conclude work within one month.

Atiku slams Tinubu over alleged manipulation in budget

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Atiku criticised Tinubu's government for alleged budgetary manipulations and public ridicule.

The claims of using an education commission for road projects betray children's needs and priorities.

Atiku called for accountability, questioning the lack of legal action against alleged fraudster Prince Adeyemi.

Source: Legit.ng