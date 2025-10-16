Nigeria has become the most represented country in Sub-Saharan Africa’s 2026 Times Higher Education World University Rankings, with 24 universities listed

The region now boasts a record 55 institutions from 14 countries, marking a major leap in global academic visibility

South Africa continues to lead in performance, with the University of Cape Town ranked 164th worldwide, its highest position to date

Nigeria has emerged as the most represented country in Sub-Saharan Africa in the 2026 Times Higher Education World University Rankings, with 24 universities making the prestigious list.

This development places Nigeria ahead of South Africa, which has 13 institutions featured, and marks a significant milestone in the region’s academic landscape.

Sub-Saharan Africa sees record growth in global university rankings

The Times Higher Education Sub-Saharan Africa Insights 2026 report, published on Thursday via THE’s official website, revealed that 55 universities from 14 countries in the region are now ranked globally.

This figure represents a dramatic rise from just 10 universities less than a decade ago. The report described the development as a “moment of celebration” for African higher education, highlighting improvements in both quantity and quality.

According to the report, the region’s universities are gaining increased global visibility, with several institutions achieving historic placements.

South Africa continues to lead in performance, with four universities ranked among the world’s top 500. The University of Cape Town secured the highest position for any African institution, ranking 164th globally—its best-ever showing.

UI and UNILAG enter global top 1,000

Nigeria’s University of Ibadan and University of Lagos both entered the world’s top 1,000 universities for the first time, depicting the country’s growing academic influence.

Ghana’s University of Cape Coast and Uganda’s Makerere University also featured in the same range, reflecting steady progress in West and East Africa.

Other nations have also expanded their presence. Ghana now boasts four ranked universities, while Botswana has two.

Kenya and Tanzania maintained two each. Senegal made its debut in the rankings through Université Cheikh Anta Diop de Dakar, signalling a new chapter for Francophone Africa.

Rapid rise in African university representation

The report charted the region’s rapid ascent in global rankings over the past decade.

From just 12 universities in 2017, the number rose to 18 in 2020, 25 in 2022, 43 in 2024, and now 55 in 2026, the highest ever recorded.

Top 10 universities in Sub-Saharan Africa 2026

The Times Higher Education Sub-Saharan Africa Insights 2026 report listed the region’s top 10 universities as follows:

1. University of Cape Town (=164 globally)

2. Stellenbosch University (301–350)

3. University of the Witwatersrand (301–350)

4. University of Johannesburg (351–400)

5. University of KwaZulu-Natal (501–600)

6. University of Pretoria (501–600)

7. University of the Western Cape (601–800)

8. Makerere University (801–1,000)

9. University of Cape Coast (801–1,000)

10. University of Ibadan / University of Lagos (801–1,000)

