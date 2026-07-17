A content creator known as Ibrooanlyzer sent a public warning to Koko Zaria following the death of Toba Ijaya

Ibrooanlyzer revealed he knew Toba Ijaya from childhood and warned Koko Zaria that only his social media presence is keeping him safe

The creator urged Koko Zaria to relocate abroad for an extended period, citing a recent attack on him as reason for alarm

A Yoruba-language content creator, Ibrooanlyzer, has issued a stern public warning to popular NURTW kingpin Koko Zaria, urging him to leave Nigeria in the wake of NURTW's secretary Toba Ijaya's death.

In the video, Ibrooanlyzer spoke directly to Koko Zaria, expressing deep concern for his safety. He revealed that Toba Ijaya was not a stranger to him; the late secretary's name had been familiar to him since his childhood days, making the loss feel personal and the warning all the more urgent.

Reactions trail warning to Koko Zaria after Toba Ijaya’s Death. Photo credit@kokozariaamercianboy/@tobaijaya

Source: Instagram

Ibrooanlyzer's warning to Koko Zaria

According to the content creator, what currently stands between Koko Zaria and danger is his visibility on social media.

He argued that Koko Zaria's active online presence is, in a sense, his shield, but cautioned that this alone may not be enough to protect him.

Fans send memo to Koko Zaria over warning to leave Nigeria after Toba Ijaya’s death. Photo credit@kokozariaamercianboy

Source: Instagram

Ibrooanlyzer noted that Koko Zaria had also been attacked recently, which he said makes the situation even more concerning. He called on him to take his safety seriously and consider relocating abroad, where he should remain for a significant period of time. To drive his message home, he drew on two Yoruba proverbs as he delivered his appeal.

Here is the Instagram video of the content creator warning Koko Zaria below:

Fans react to the warning

The video sparked a wave of responses online, with many followers weighing in on whether the advice was realistic.

@divvallycious_ashabi wrote:

"Hummmmm I said this to my daughter yesterday about the last video kokozaria posted.. there's no blogger real posted it to make awareness may almighty ALLAH protect him... something must be done before is too late ibrooxanalyzer thank you for sharing your thoughts about it"

@ceozannyconcept1 commented:

"He has a praying wife, I love him for dat"

@kennymoore587 asked:

"If him relocate Wetin him go dey chop"

@falodikolWolele said:

"Bro u talk well"

@jumaatson wrote:

"Relocate and be doing agbero in London or Canada? U think he is ready to leave all the free money and run... dey play"

Portable calls out Kokozaira over lover

Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable had called out Kokozaria, lover of his estranged babymama, Honey Berry, for keeping his son away from him.

The Zazu crooner accused her of taking his son to see her lover and also taking him to parties when he was just a year old.

The singer shared what he was capable of doing to the two love birds while calling on Honey Berry to return his son.

Source: Legit.ng