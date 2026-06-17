The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has halted the posting in three Kebbi LGAs due to escalating insecurity

The State Coordinator highlighted the drastic decrease in corps members in Kebbi State

The relocation request of the NYSC orientation camp was prompted by safety concerns for corps members

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kebbi State - The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) will not post corps members to three local government areas in Kebbi State over rising insecurity.

The State Coordinator, Bala Dabo Kagarko, said the three LAGAs have been blastlisted for the posting of NYSC members.

As reported by Daily Trust, Kagarko made this known at the temporary NYSC Orientation Camp at Basura, Jega Local Government Area of the state.

“For the safety of corps members, we are not posting them to Augie, Arewa, and Sakaba local government areas of the state again.”

Kagarko disclosed that the NYSC requested the relocation of its orientation camp from Dakingari to the Basura temporary camp in Jega Local Government Area of the state, because of insecurity.

The NYSC state coordinator lamented that the number of corps members being posted to Kebbi state has dropped drastically.

“We no longer have doctors to post to the state hospitals, not enough corps members to post to schools and other areas where they are needed to contribute to the development of the state.

“Kebbi now has the least number of corps members in the country. Several appeals have been made to the right quarters, but we are yet to get their response.”

Legit.ng reports that there has been a significant surge in violent banditry and insurgent attacks in Kebbi State following the emergence of the terrorist group Lakurawa

NYSC suspends orientation exercise for corps members

Recall that the NYSC suspended the 2026 Batch B Stream I orientation programme for prospective corps members deployed to Niger State because renovation work was ongoing at the camp.

The affected corps members were informed that fresh details on reporting dates and locations would be communicated at short notice.

The camp renovation followed damage caused by a windstorm earlier in the year, which affected hostels and other key facilities.

Read more stories on bandit attacks:

Corp member lost life during a military operation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) confirmed the tragic death of Corps Member Abdulsamad Jamiu in Abuja.

Jamiu, who was serving at Government Junior Secondary School in Nasarawa State, lost his life during a military operation on April 26, 2026.

The NYSC has expressed deep condolences and pledged to strengthen security measures for all Corps Members nationwide.

Source: Legit.ng