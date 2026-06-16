Borno State government reintegrated 720 repentant Boko Haram members, alongside 992 women and 2,050 children

The repentant terrorists swore on the Holy Quran not to return to their past actions

Governor Babagana Zulum's administration provided starter packs to support reintegrated members in their new lives

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Maiduguri, Borno State - The Governor Babagana Zulum-led Borno State Government has reintegrated 720 repentant Boko Haram members into their communities.

The repentant terrorists were reintegrated alongside 992 women and 2,050 children after completing a rehabilitation and deradicalisation programme.

The Special Adviser to Governor Zulum on Security, Brigadier General Abdullahi Ishaq (Rtd), said the graduates had willingly surrendered to the military.

As reported by Daily Trust, Ishaq made this known while speaking at the event.

Ishaq disclosed that the repentant terrorists swear by the Holy Quran never to return to their old ways before they were given a second chance in their communities.

The governor’s aide said 350,000 persons willingly exited the bush and surrendered to the military.

“A total of 720 men, 992 spouses, and 2,050 children who had repented and surrendered to troops are to be reintegrated after many of them were deradicalised, disarmed, and rehabilitated at the Hajj Camp in Maiduguri and acquired various skills acquisition programmes.

“Their way back from the bush began with a call from their colleagues encouraging them to surrender, embrace peace, and re-unite with their parents.”

He said they made it to the military location and later moved to the Hajj Camp for proper documentation, profiling, and deradicalisation.

Ishaq, however, noted that the State Government has provided starter packs for the clients and their spouses to support them in their post-camp life.

FG takes action Against Over 600 terrorism suspects

Recall that the Federal government took tough with over 600 suspected terrorists facing terrorism-related charges in different courts in Abuja.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), announced that another phase of mass trials for terrorist suspects has commenced.

Fagbemi leads the prosecution team while the Director-General of the Legal Aid Council, Aliyu Abubakar, heads the defence team.

Read more stories on Boko Haram attacks:

Tinubu’s minister mentions who can end insecurity

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Muhammad Matawalle, reacted to the rising insecurity across different parts of the country.

The former Zamfara state governor said only God Almighty can ultimately bring an end to the insecurity challenges in Nigeria.

Legit.ng reports that there is an increased rate of killings and abduction cases by armed bandits across parts of the country.

Source: Legit.ng