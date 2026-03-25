Reports have indicated that a deadly ambush by some suspected bandits has claimed the lives of many people, including nine soldiers and a police officer, in the Shanga local government area of Kebbi State.

Eyewitnesses disclosed that the attack happened in the Giro Masa community when the assailants suddenly targeted security operatives.

Soldiers, police die in Kabbi ambush Photo Credit: Original

Source: Original

Channels Television reported that the gunmen, who were suspected of having been operating in the community for a while, were said to have traced the security operatives to a construction company site. The residents were said to have tipped off the security forces, who deployed to the area but were ambushed on their way.

According to eyewitnesses, the assaults happened on Tuesday, March 24, and it might have led to the death of an undisclosed number of security personnel and two civilians.

The incident has been confirmed by Governor Nasir Idris. It was also disclosed that two military trucks were set on fire in the ambush.

Some of the residents who spoke on condition of anonymity said that the scene was chaotic and terrifying, and the community has remained in shock. The incident was yet to be officially confirmed by the military authorities.

Governor Nasir Idris visited the mortuary and the accident and emergency unit of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Birnin Kebbi, where victims of the attack were taken to.

While speaking to journalists after visiting the mortuary and the Accident and Emergency unit of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Birnin Kebbi, on Wednesday, where victims of the attack were taken, Idris described the attack as barbaric.

He assured that the state government would cover the medical bills of the injured and provide support to the families of the deceased security personnel.

The governor also prayed for the souls of the deceased and reiterated his administration’s commitment to strengthening security across the state. He later proceeded to the scene of the attack for an on-the-spot assessment.

Barely a month ago, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) announced the arrival of about 100 military personnel from the United States to Nigeria to support the Armed Forces of Nigeria. It was gathered that they landed at the Bauchi Airfield.

The director of defence information, Major General Samaila Uba, in a statement on Monday, February 16, 2026, said the US soldiers will offer training and intelligence-sharing operations with the Nigerian military. The DHQ maintained that the development followed the engagement between Nigerian and US defence officials and that it was based on the federal government's request.

Source: Legit.ng