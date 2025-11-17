Armed attackers invaded Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, and abducted twenty-five students

One resident was killed and another injured during the attack as the gunmen escaped with the students before reinforcements arrived.

Security teams made up of police tactical units, military personnel and vigilantes launched coordinated search operations across routes

Armed attackers abducted twenty-five students from Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School in Maga, Danko district of Danko Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The incident took place around 4am - 5am on Monday, November 17, when gunmen invaded the school while firing into the air, Daily trust reported.

Security personnel have been deployed to the scene of the Kebbi school attack.

Police personnel stationed at the location engaged the intruders but the attackers had already entered the compound and fled with the students.

A statement released by the Kebbi state Police Command said one resident identified as Hassan Makuku was killed during the assault. Another man, Ali Shehu, sustained an injury to his hand.

The attackers escaped through the surrounding area before reinforcements could arrive.

Security teams comb forests for victims

The Command confirmed that additional police tactical units, military personnel and vigilante groups have been deployed for a coordinated search operation. The teams are tracking the routes believed to be used by the gunmen.

Security operatives are also sweeping nearby forests in an effort to locate the abducted students and identify those behind the attack.

Officials said the operation would continue until the victims are found. They also reaffirmed that the rescue mission remains the priority of all security units currently in the field.

Police tactical units are alredy preparing for search and rescue operations. Photo: NPF

Police appeal for calm and cooperation

The Commissioner of Police in Kebbi State, Bello M Sani, assured residents that the Command is committed to protecting communities across the state.

He urged the public to stay calm and support ongoing operations. He stated that cooperation from locals is essential for sustaining peace and improving the chances of recovering the students safely.

The Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Nafi’u Abubakar Kotarkoshi, signed the statement on behalf of the Commissioner. He added that the Command is working closely with other security formations to bring the situation under control.

Security agencies are expected to provide updates as the search progresses.

