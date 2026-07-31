UNILORIN has announced dates for its 2026/2027 Post-UTME screening exercise and key admission deadlines

The university has asked registered candidates to begin printing their examination slips from August 10

UNILORIN has reminded UTME and Direct Entry applicants to complete registration before the screening portal closes.

The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) has announced the dates for its 2026/2027 Post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (Post-UTME) screening exercise.

The university said the screening will take place from Thursday, August 13, to Saturday, August 15, 2026.

UNILORIN has fixed key dates for its 2026 admission screening exercise. Photo: UNILORIN

Source: Twitter

The announcement was contained in a statement issued on Friday, July 31, by the university's Director of Corporate Affairs, Kunle Akogun.

Akogun quoted the university's Admissions Officer, AbdulKareem Kunle Sanni, as saying that candidates who have completed their screening registration should begin printing their examination slips from Monday, August 10, 2026.

He said the examination slips will allow candidates to confirm their scheduled test dates and times.

UNILORIN gives registration deadline

The university also reminded all prospective candidates that the screening registration portal will close on Sunday, August 9, 2026.

The deadline applies to both candidates seeking admission through the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and those applying through Direct Entry (DE).

Candidates who are yet to complete their registration were advised to do so before the portal closes.

Candidates have until August 9 to complete UNILORIN Post-UTME registration. Photo: UNILORIN

Source: Instagram

What candidates should do next

The university said candidates who have successfully completed their screening registration should begin printing their scheduled examination slips from Monday, August 10, 2026.

It advised candidates to print the slips as soon as they become available so they can confirm their examination dates and times ahead of the screening exercise.

The Post-UTME screening will then be held from Thursday, August 13, to Saturday, August 15, 2026.

UNILORIN also directed candidates to carry out all admission screening activities through its official portal.

UNILAG issues Post-UTME online test guidelines

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the University of Lagos released detailed instructions for candidates ahead of its 2026/2027 Post-UTME aptitude test, outlining the requirements for the remotely proctored online examination.

The university directed candidates to use laptops with built-in webcams and microphones, install the Safe Examination Browser, and complete the mandatory mock test before the examination period.

Source: Legit.ng