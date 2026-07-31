A University of Lagos student has won the top prize at the Huawei Global ICT Competition in China

Peter A. Fagbola progressed from national and regional victories to claim the global technology title for Nigeria

UNILAG hailed the achievement as a milestone expected to inspire more students to pursue global excellence

A University of Lagos (UNILAG) student has claimed the top prize at one of the world's most competitive technology contests, bringing Nigeria into the global spotlight.

Peter A. Fagbola, a Systems Engineering student at UNILAG's Faculty of Engineering and a member of the ABS-CITS Huawei Academy, won first place at the Huawei Global ICT Competition held in Shenzhen, China.

Peter Fagbola makes UNILAG and Nigeria proud with global ICT victory. Photo: UNILAGNigeria

Source: Twitter

The university announced the achievement on Friday, July 31, via its official X account.

Fagbola's road to the global title

Fagbola did not arrive at the global final by chance. His run through the competition began at the national level, where he finished as the overall winner of the Cloud & AI Track, representing UNILAG against other Nigerian universities.

At the regional stage, he competed as part of a team and won first prize at the Southern Africa Regional Competition. The team then carried that momentum to Shenzhen, where they beat university students from across the world to claim the global title.

Following the win, Fagbola was invited to the Huawei Education Summit in Abuja, where he and other competition winners were formally recognised.

Vice-Chancellor congratulates Fagbola

UNILAG Vice-Chancellor Professor Folasade Ogunsola has congratulated Fagbola on the landmark achievement on behalf of the university's senate, staff, and students. He described it as a reflection of both his personal dedication and the quality of training available through the institution.

The university said the achievement places UNILAG and Nigeria "firmly on the global technology map" and expressed hope that Fagbola's story would push other students to pursue excellence in international competitions.

UNILAG leads FG student innovation grant

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government awarded N2.25 billion to 45 student innovators, with the University of Lagos producing the highest number of beneficiaries under the Student Venture Capital Grant programme.

Eight UNILAG students each received up to N50 million in equity-free funding for innovative projects. Beneficiaries also came from the University of Ilorin, FUT Minna, Lagos State University and Bayero University.

Source: Legit.ng