A video of former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo jumping off a stage surfaced online from Charly Boy's memoir launch in Lagos

Guests reportedly held their breath as Obasanjo leapt from the stage at Alliance Française, Adenuga House, with a man standing by to assist him

The crowd erupted in applause after the former president landed safely and walked to his seat, smiling

Former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo turned heads at the launch of Charly Boy's memoir held at Alliance Française, Adenuga House, in Lagos, after footage emerged of him leaping off a stage rather than using the stairs to descend.

The video, which has since gone viral, shows the elderly statesman opting for the dramatic exit while guests watched on in visible anxiety. Given Obasanjo's age, the moment understandably triggered a collective intake of breath from the audience.

Reactions as Obasanjo jumps off stage at Charly Boy's memoir launch trends. Photo credit@chiefolusegunobasanjo

Source: Instagram

Obasanjo's stage jump leaves crowd speechless

An attendant had positioned himself at the edge of the stage in anticipation, firmly steadying the former president as he made his jump to ensure he landed without incident. The precaution proved wise, and Obasanjo touched down safely without so much as a stumble.

Obasanjo applauded after jumping off stage at event. Photo credit@chiefolusegunobasanjo

Source: Instagram

The relief in the room was immediate. Guests who had been bracing for the worst broke into enthusiastic applause, with the former president flashing a broad smile as he strolled towards his seat while the clapping continued around him.

Here is the Instagram video of Olusegun Obasanjo jumping off the stage below:

Fans react to the viral clip

The footage drew a wave of amused and affectionate responses on social media. Here are some of the reactions:

@its_mikkyanu wrote:

"OBJ doing everything possible for us to believe the President is Older than him ….. Whyyy will baba have to run that way why."

@naanpeguwom said:

"This man is too stubborn "

@ayo_dhanny commented:

"Old soldier never dies."

@stephanie_e_kingsley shared:

"Love his energetic and childlike nature. It's beautiful to see"

@dunny302 wrote:

"Haa, Baba OBJ always like to show that he's stil strong. Too much energy."

@happyagada reacted:

"Baba just tens every distinguished gentleman and ladies with a fast walk, every body don fear"

Olusegun Obasanjo mentions major regret

Legit.ng earlier reported that Obasanjo refuted rumours of his demise, voicing concern over the motives of those spreading such claims.

Speaking at the commissioning of a road in Osun state, Obasanjo revealed that an ally informed him about the rumours, prompting him to check social media to verify the claims.

The former president stated that he had to share the news with family and friends and wondered why anyone would wish him death.

Source: Legit.ng