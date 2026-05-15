Catholic universities in Nigeria are widely respected for combining academic excellence with moral and spiritual development. Institutions such as Veritas University, Madonna University, and Godfrey Okoye University have built strong reputations for quality education and discipline. They attract students seeking accredited programmes, modern facilities, and value-based learning.

Catholic universities combine academic excellence with moral and spiritual development. Photo: @veritasuniversity, @CaritasUniversity, @spiritanuniversitycollegesrc on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Nigerian Catholic universities combine academic excellence with strong moral and spiritual formation , aiming to produce disciplined and well-rounded graduates.

, aiming to produce disciplined and well-rounded graduates. These universities offer a wide range of courses, including medicine, law, engineering, computer science, accounting, and social sciences, making them competitive in Nigeria’s higher education space.

Although faith-based, Catholic universities in Nigeria admit students from all religious backgrounds.

Top Catholic Universities in Nigeria

Many students prefer Catholic universities not only for their excellent academic standards but also for the strong moral values and discipline that help shape well-rounded graduates. Below are some of the best Catholic universities to consider:

Veritas University

Veritas University in Abuja was established in 2002 by the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria. Photo: @officialveritasuniversity on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Founded : March 2002

: March 2002 Location : Bwari, Abuja

: Bwari, Abuja Email : info@veritas.edu.ng

: info@veritas.edu.ng Official website: Veritas University

Founded in 2002 by the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, Veritas University provides quality higher education grounded in Catholic teachings, discipline, and moral values. The university received its operational licence from the National Universities Commission in 2007 and later moved to its permanent campus in Bwari, Abuja.

The institution is research-driven, with a strong focus on addressing contemporary human, social, economic, political, cultural, ecological, and religious challenges affecting Nigerian society and the global community. It offers accredited programmes in law, medicine and surgery, computer science, accounting, engineering, and international relations.

Madonna University

Madonna University, established in 1999, operates three campuses in Okija, Elele, and Akpugo. Photo: @madonnauniversitynigeria on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Founded : 10 May 1999

: 10 May 1999 Location : Okija, Anambra State

: Okija, Anambra State Email: info@madonnauniversity.edu.ng

Madonna University was founded in 1999 by the Catholic priest Reverend Father Emmanuel Matthew Paul Edeh, making it the first private Catholic university in Nigeria. The university was established to promote academic excellence, discipline, and moral values based on Catholic teachings, and it currently operates campuses in Okija, Elele, and Akpugo.

The university’s top programmes include Medicine and Surgery, Pharmacy, Nursing, Law, Engineering, Computer Science, Accounting, Public Administration, and Mass Communication. Some of its notable alumni include radio personality Tobechi Nneji and Nollywood actress and chef Hilda Baci.

Godfrey Okoye University

Godfrey Okoye University promotes quality education and moral discipline. Photo: @gouniversityenugu on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Founded : 3 November 2009

: 3 November 2009 Location : Ugwuomu-Nike, Enugu State

: Ugwuomu-Nike, Enugu State Email : info@gouni.edu.ng

: info@gouni.edu.ng Official website: Godfrey Okoye University

Godfrey Okoye University was founded in 2009 by the Catholic Diocese of Enugu under the leadership of Reverend Father Professor Christian Anieke and Emeritus Bishop A. O. Gbuji. It became the first university in Africa owned by a Catholic diocese and was established to promote quality education, moral discipline, and holistic development rooted in Catholic values.

The university boasts modern lecture halls, laboratories, libraries, and residential facilities supporting academic activities and student life. Its accredited programmes include medicine and surgery, law, nursing, computer science, mass communication, international relations, accounting, philosophy, music, and engineering.

Caritas University

Caritas University was founded by Reverend Father Professor Emmanuel Matthew Paul Edeh, and it is the second Catholic university in Nigeria. Photo: @CaritasUniversity on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Founded : 16 December 2004

: 16 December 2004 Location : Amorji-Nike, Enugu State

: Amorji-Nike, Enugu State Email: info@caritasuni.edu.ng

Caritas University was established in 2004 by Reverend Father Professor Emmanuel Matthew Paul Edeh, making it the second Catholic university in Nigeria after Madonna University. The university was founded to provide quality education that combines academic excellence with strong moral and spiritual values inspired by Catholic teachings.

The institution is recognised for its disciplined academic environment, focus on character formation, and commitment to producing graduates equipped for leadership and national development. Caritas University's courses are engineering, computer science, architecture, accounting, economics, political science, mass communication, biochemistry, and industrial chemistry.

Dominican University

Dominican University is located in Ibadan and was founded by the Dominican Order in Nigeria. Photo: @DominicanUniversityIbadan on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Founded : 22 November 2016

: 22 November 2016 Location : Ibadan, Oyo State

: Ibadan, Oyo State Email : info@dui.edu.ng

: info@dui.edu.ng Official website: Dominican University

The university was founded in 2016 by the Dominican Order in Nigeria to provide world-class education grounded in truth, ethics, and intellectual excellence. Located in Ibadan, Oyo State, Dominican University is known for promoting critical thinking, research, entrepreneurship, and moral discipline in line with Catholic educational traditions.

It stands out for its modern learning facilities, small class sizes, and focus on producing globally competitive graduates. The university offers programmes in philosophy, economics, mass communication, computer science, software engineering, accounting, and business administration.

Augustine University

Augustine University in Ilara, Lagos State has a serene learning environment and offers a wide range of competitive courses. Photo: @augustineuniversityilara on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Founded : 25 February 2015

: 25 February 2015 Location : Ilara, Lagos State

: Ilara, Lagos State Email : info@augustineuniversity.edu.ng

: info@augustineuniversity.edu.ng Official website: Augustine University

Augustine University was established in 2015 by the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos to provide quality tertiary education based on Catholic values and academic excellence. Situated in Ilara-Epe, Lagos State, the university is respected for its serene learning environment, disciplined academic culture, and commitment to leadership development.

The institution stands out for integrating entrepreneurship and innovation into its academic programmes while promoting moral and spiritual growth among students. Some of the courses offered are Accounting, Computer Science, Cyber Security, Software Engineering, Mass Communication, Economics, Philosophy, and Religious Studies.

Spiritan University

Spiritan University was established in 2017 and offers quality courses, focusing on ethical leadership, entrepreneurship, and service to humanity. Photo: @SUCejisu on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Founded : 6 December 2017

: 6 December 2017 Location : Nneato-Isuochi, Umunneochi L.G.A., Abia State

: Nneato-Isuochi, Umunneochi L.G.A., Abia State Email : info@spiritanuniversity.edu.ng

: info@spiritanuniversity.edu.ng Official website: Spiritan University

Spiritan University was founded by the Spiritan Congregation in 2017 to provide education that promotes ethical leadership, entrepreneurship, and service to humanity. The university was established to continue the Spiritan mission of academic excellence, community service, and moral formation rooted in Catholic principles.

It focuses on entrepreneurship training, discipline, and holistic education that prepares students for modern careers and societal impact. Programmes at the university include Computer Science, Accounting, Economics, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, and Christian Religious Studies.

Tansian University

Tansian University emphasises character formation, affordable education, and academic programmes designed to meet societal needs. Photo: @coou.edu.ng on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Founded : 17th May 2009

: 17th May 2009 Location : Umunya, Anambra State

: Umunya, Anambra State Email : enquiry@tansianuniversity.edu.ng

: enquiry@tansianuniversity.edu.ng Official website: Tansian University

Tansian University was founded in 2007 by the late Reverend Father Professor John Bosco Akam with approval from the Catholic Bishops of Nigeria. Named after Saint Cyprian Michael Iwene Tansi, the university was created to promote sound education, moral discipline, and entrepreneurial skills among Nigerian youths.

The university stands out for its emphasis on character formation, affordable education, and academic programmes designed to meet societal needs. It offers courses in nursing, medical laboratory science, computer science, accounting, economics, political science, and business administration.

Bishop Shanahan University

Bishop Shanahan University was established in 2023, and it is one of the newest Catholic universities in Nigeria. Photo: @ShanahanUniversity on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Founded : 16 May 2023

: 16 May 2023 Location : Onitsha, Anambra State

: Onitsha, Anambra State Email : info@shanahanuni.edu.ng

: info@shanahanuni.edu.ng Official website: Bishop Shanahan University

Bishop Shanahan University is one of the newest Catholic universities in Nigeria, established by the Catholic Archdiocese of Owerri to expand access to quality university education rooted in Catholic values. The university was founded to nurture academically sound and morally upright graduates capable of contributing positively to society.

The institution stands out for its modern facilities, student-focused learning environment, and commitment to discipline, innovation, and leadership development. It offers programmes in nursing, computer science, accounting, economics, political science, and other social and management science courses.

Claretian University

Claretian University, established by Claretian Missionaries, offers accredited courses in various fields. Photo: @claretianuniversity on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Founded : 3 February 2021

: 3 February 2021 Location : Owerri, Imo State

: Owerri, Imo State Email : info@claretianuniversity.edu.ng

: info@claretianuniversity.edu.ng Official website: Claretian University

Claretian University of Nigeria is a private Catholic university established by the Claretian Missionaries (Missionary Sons of the Immaculate Heart of Mary) to promote quality higher education rooted in faith and discipline. It was founded to develop students intellectually, morally, and spiritually while addressing modern societal challenges.

Which is the first Catholic university in Nigeria?

Madonna University is widely recognised as the first Catholic university in Nigeria, established on 10 May 1999.

Where is Madonna University located?

Madonna University operates multiple campuses in Nigeria, with its main campuses located in Elele (Rivers State), Okija (Anambra State), and Akpugo (Enugu State).

Which university in Nigeria is Catholic-owned?

Nigeria has several Catholic-owned universities, including Veritas University, Madonna University, Godfrey Okoye University, Caritas University, and Augustine University. These institutions are owned either by the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria or Catholic dioceses and religious congregations.

How many Catholic schools are there in Nigeria?

While the exact number changes as new schools are established, there are several hundred Catholic schools.

Do Catholic universities accept students of other religions?

Catholic universities in Nigeria admit students from all religious backgrounds. Although they are faith-based institutions, they welcome diversity while maintaining Catholic values and discipline.

Are Catholic universities in Nigeria expensive?

Catholic universities in Nigeria are generally considered private institutions, so their fees are higher than those of public universities. However, tuition varies by school and course, with some schools and courses being more affordable than others, depending on the facilities and programmes offered.

Catholic universities in Nigeria continue to stand out for their strong blend of academic excellence and moral formation. They offer a wide range of quality programmes, making them highly competitive in the tertiary education space.

Legit.ng recently published a compilation of the cheapest federal universities in Nigeria. Tuition fees are a key consideration when choosing a tertiary institution. While private universities are often expensive, federal universities are generally more affordable.

Federal institutions such as Ahmadu Bello University, University of Benin, and University of Ibadan offer quality academic programmes at relatively low costs. Read on to explore the full list of affordable federal universities.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng