Madonna University courses, admission requirements and application
Madonna University offers undergraduate and graduate programmes across nine faculties. These include Medicine, Engineering, Law, Computer Science, and Education. Applicants must meet the minimum admission requirements to gain admission.
- Madonna University courses fall under the faculties of Law, Management and Social Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.
- Applicants must have WAEC, NECO, or NABTEB with credit-level passes in five subjects relevant to the course taken in not more than two sittings.
- Potential students can apply online through the university's student portal.
Madonna University courses
The learning institution offers a wide range of accredited undergraduate and graduate programmes across nine faculties. Here are all the courses available in their respective faculties.
Undergraduate courses
The university’s undergraduate courses span several fields of study. They are structured to promote academic excellence and practical competence among students.
Education and Arts
The faculty helps students understand the human experience through creative expression and trains future teachers and school professionals. The faculty has three courses, including:
- Business Education
- Computer Science Education
- English
Management Science
The Management Science programs prepare students for leadership and decision-making by fostering a mix of analytical, technical, and people skills. The faculty offers the following degree courses:
- Banking and Finance
- Business Administration
- Entrepreneurship
- Marketing
- Public Administration
Engineering
The Engineering Faculty instils students with hard technical skills alongside the vital soft skills that enable effective leadership and decision-making. The following are the degree courses under the faculty:
- Chemical Engineering
- Civil Engineering
- Computer Engineering
- Electrical Electronics
- Mechanical Engineering
- Petroleum Engineering
- Food Science Technology
College of Medicine
The College of Medicine offers Medicine and Surgery, one of Nigeria's most competitive courses.
Law
Students interested in Law and related courses can study under the course in the Faculty of Law.
Sciences
Faculty of Sciences is a part of the university that offers programs and research across many scientific areas, including Biology, Chemistry, and Computer Science.
- Biochemistry
- Microbiology
- Computer Science
- Industrial Chemistry
Health Sciences
The Faculty of Health Sciences provides teaching, research, and community service in health fields. It has only four courses as follows:
- Medical Laboratory Science
- Nursing
- Optometry
- Public Health
Basic Medical Sciences
The faculty offers two courses as follows:
- Physiology
- Anatomy
Postgraduate programmes
Besides undergraduate degrees, Madonna University offers a variety of postgraduate programmes across all departments. Below is a breakdown of all graduate programmes you can study at the university.
Education and Arts
The Faculty of Education and Arts has the most postgraduate programs, with seven programmes.
- PGD, M.Ed., PhD Business Education
- PGD, MA., PhD English
Health Sciences
The Health Sciences department has three courses as follows:
- PGD, M.Sc., PhD Medical Laboratory Science
- PGD, M.Sc., PhD Nursing Science
- PGD, MPH, PhD Public Health
Management and Social Sciences
The faculty of Management and Social Sciences offers two courses as follows:
- PGD, M.Sc., PhD Accounting
- PGD, M.Sc., PhD Banking and Finance
- PGD, M.Sc., PhD Business Administration
- PGD, M.Sc., PhD Economics
- PGD, M.Sc., PhD Entrepreneurship
- PGD, M.Sc., PhD International Relations & Diplomacy
- PGD, M.Sc., PhD Library and Information Science
- PGD, MA., PhD Mass Communication
- PGD, MA., PhD Philosophy
- PGD, M.Sc., PhD Political Science
- PGD, M.Sc., PhD Psychology
- PGD, M.Sc., PhD Public Administration
- PGD, M.Sc., PhD Sociology
Faculty of Sciences
Students interested in undertaking a course under the faculty of Sciences have four options as follows:
- PGD, M.Sc., PhD Biochemistry
- PGD, M.Sc., PhD Computer Science
- PGD, M.Sc., PhD Industrial Chemistry
- PGD, M.Sc., PhD Microbiology
Madonna University course requirements
To study at a private university, candidates must meet the minimum requirements, depending on the course. Here is a breakdown of the admission requirements for undergraduate programmes:
General requirements
- Candidates must have five credit passes, including English Language and Mathematics, in the WAEC, NECO, OR NABTEB O-Level results in not more than two sittings.
- Students must complete the online application for undergraduate admissions
- If applicable, candidates should upload and submit official documents, including high school transcripts, ACT/SAT scores, AP/IB test scores, and college transcripts.
Medicine requirements
- Candidates need at least five credits at the O-Level in Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, Physics, and English.
- Direct Entry students should have an advanced-level pass or a degree in a related field.
Postgraduate requirements
Postgraduate programmes have the following entry requirements for potential students.
- You must have a credit pass in five relevant subjects, including English Language, at O-Level. These results must be obtained in no more than two sittings.
- Potential candidates whose O-Level results predate 2016 must present the actual certificate, not a result slip.
- All applicants must provide either an NYSC Completion Certificate, an Exemption Certificate, or an Exclusion Certificate.
- Applicants whose first degree was obtained through a Remedial Programme must provide external evidence that they have passed the relevant subjects using recognised examination bodies (WASCE, NECO, and NABTEB).
- In addition to these general rules, candidates must satisfy the department's specific requirements for their chosen program.
- Applicants must ensure their official academic transcripts and three letters of reference are under confidential cover to the specific field of address.
What are the popular majors at Madonna University?
Madonna University offers popular programs across several faculties, including Law, Social Sciences, Education, Engineering, and Medicine.
Does Madonna University give admission without JAMB?
Admission without the UTME JAMB exam is possible if the student has Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board (JUPEB) and Direct Entry (DE).
What is Madonna University, Nigeria's location?
The university has three campuses located in Elele, Rivers State, Okija, Anambra State, and Akpugo, Enugu State. The main administrative campus is in Elele, Rivers State.
Does Madonna University offer Law?
The Nigerian university offers Law as an academic program under the Faculty of Law. The faculty is housed mainly at the Okija campus in Anambra State.
Madonna University courses cater to a wide range of academic and professional interests. The institution provides students diverse opportunities across the sciences, Law, humanities, and arts to ensure they are ready for career opportunities.
