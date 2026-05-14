After the death of Alexx Ekubo, a young lady has shared a video of the actor speaking about a masquerade in his village

The video was taken before the death of the Nollywood actor and surfaced online after his death was reported

Actor Alexx Ekubo spoke about what the masquerade does to people who refuse to run after coming into contact with it

Shortly after the death of popular Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo, who reportedly died of kidney cancer, a lady has shared an old video of the Nigerian actor speaking about a fearless masquerade in his village.

Late actor Alexx Ekubo could be seen in the video proudly speaking about Igbo culture while mentioning a masquerade in his village.

Old video of Alexx Ekubo talking about village masquerade resurfaces online. Photo Source: TikTok/ada_ohafia_bianca001

Source: TikTok

Lady posts old video of Alexx Ekubo

Alexx Ekubo said the masquerade was not only beautiful but was full of incidents, while also describing how the masquerade acts and walks.

His statement:

“Nkita Oku, beautiful masquerade in our village. He was a masquerade that has poise. Nkita Oku was the kind of masquerade that would come out like this with white singlets. He had whatever they made this thing with, and he had a jingle bell and he had a bob, and when he walked like this, his heels didn't touch the ground.”

“And he had two bells in his hands, and everywhere he would go, he would just go there, and he had ginger. Nkita Oku.”

The late actor spoke further in the video, mentioning what the masquerade does to people who refuse to run after sighting it.

Lady shares old video of Alexx Ekubo speaking about fearless masquerade in his village after his death. Photo Source: TikTok/ada_ohafia_bianca001

Source: TikTok

He shared in the TikTok video:

“When I hear the phrase, the Igbo phrase, that's what I think about. Nkita Oku, and he will turn like this, he would turn like Mike Tyson. He will look at you as a man. If you see him and you run, he will chase you.”

“And if you don't run, as in you think you're man enough, and you stand, Nkita Oku will come in front of you and assess you and look at you and look up and down, and if he feels like this one no man reach, he will just run into you.”

“But if you look like this or maybe you say one or two things to him, both of you will hear, it will be like a test of manhood, can you stand in front of a masquerade? I love my culture.”

He spoke about what culture he would love to belong to in his next life, while also mentioning what the masquerade does to cars.

Alexx Ekubo brags about his Igbo Culture

He added:

“In my next life, proudly Aronchukwu, and if you now talk back at him and he responds, he will just bend for you.”

“That was the masquerade that Kanu Nwankwo used to carry. Like all those big boys. If your car is on the way, it will climb on your car and just bounce. He will just come with that bounce and be doing like this, like a boxer, with his two bells and he has smoke. The Igbo culture is so rich.”

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a barber, Ola Clovis Abang, shared how late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo helped his life and career. He said the actor gave him a chance when many people ignored him. According to the barber, meeting Ekubo made more people know and respect him as a barber in his hometown.

Doctor shares messages sent to Alexx Ekubo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the death of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo made many people sad online. After the news of his death came out, a UK-based doctor, Kelechi Love Ezeudensi, shared some messages she had sent to him before he died.

In the messages, she checked on him, encouraged him, and told him not to give up after noticing he had been away from social media for a long time.

Source: Legit.ng