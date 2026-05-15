FIFA confirmed Shakira, Madonna and BTS as performers for the 2026 World Cup final halftime show

Burna Boy was left out despite featuring on Shakira’s newly released World Cup anthem

The final will become the first World Cup match to include a Super Bowl-style halftime performance

FIFA has officially announced a star-studded entertainment lineup for the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, but Nigerian music star Burna Boy was notably absent from the headline performers' list despite growing expectations among fans.

FIFA confirmed on Thursday that global music stars Madonna, Shakira and K-pop group BTS will headline the first-ever halftime show at a FIFA World Cup final, set to take place on July 19, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, United States.

FIFA Snubs Burna Boy, Names 3 Renowned Artistes to Perform in 2026 World Cup Final. Photo: Kevin Mazur, The Chosunilbo and Buda Mendes

Source: Getty Images

According to The Express, the halftime spectacle will mark a major shift from football tradition as FIFA moves closer to the entertainment-heavy style commonly associated with the NFL Super Bowl in the United States.

Traditionally, football halftime breaks are limited to 15 minutes under the Laws of the Game. However, the introduction of a live musical performance featuring several global artistes is expected to extend the interval significantly.

Reports from Front Office Sports indicate that FIFA is already considering plans to use the pitch itself for the performance after last year’s Club World Cup final halftime entertainment was staged from the stands to avoid damaging the playing surface.

The show announcement was made in a video released by FIFA featuring Chris Martin and characters from Sesame Street. FIFA revealed that the production will be handled by Global Citizen, the nonprofit organisation known for organising large-scale international concerts and advocacy campaigns.

While Burna Boy did not make the performance lineup, the Grammy-winning Nigerian singer still remains connected to the tournament after collaborating with Shakira on the official 2026 FIFA World Cup anthem titled Dai Dai.

Burna Boy’s official World Cup song raised expectations

Before FIFA unveiled the halftime performers, many fans had expected Burna Boy to secure a place on the stage after Shakira announced their collaboration on the tournament’s official song.

The track generated significant global attention following the release of teaser clips filmed at the iconic Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Shakira shared a preview of the song on social media, combining stadium visuals, choreographed dance scenes and Afro-Latin-inspired sounds designed to appeal to football audiences worldwide.

In the teaser post, the Colombian singer wrote:

“From Maracaná Stadium, here is ‘Dai Dai,’ the FIFA World Cup Official Song 2026. Coming 5/14. We’re ready!”

The collaboration also marked Shakira’s return to FIFA World Cup music after the massive global success of Waka Waka (This Time for Africa), the official anthem for the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

Burna Boy performing at the 2023 UEFA Champions League final in Istanbul. Photo: ANP

Source: Getty Images

The feature further strengthens Burna Boy's growing international profile after several successful collaborations with global music stars in recent years.

Observers had predicted that FIFA could include the African giant on the halftime stage due to the increasing global influence of Afrobeats and Burna Boy’s strong international appeal.

However, FIFA instead selected Madonna, BTS and Shakira as the headline performers for the final.

FIFA pushes entertainment-focused World Cup

The upcoming halftime show is part of FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s wider push to maximise commercial opportunities in the North American market.

Infantino has repeatedly described the United States as one of the world’s biggest entertainment markets while discussing the tournament’s ticketing and business strategies.

FIFA also confirmed that the three host nations will each stage opening-match musical performances. Colombian reggaeton star J Balvin will perform in Mexico City, Canadian singer Michael Bublé will headline events in Toronto, while American pop star Katy Perry will perform in Los Angeles.

The governing body first tested the halftime entertainment concept during last year’s FIFA Club World Cup final between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain in New Jersey.

The performance featured Doja Cat, J Balvin, Nigerian singer Tems and Coldplay. Although the show lasted just over 10 minutes, the entire halftime break reportedly exceeded 20 minutes.

FIFA is also expected to introduce two hydration breaks during every World Cup match due to concerns over summer heat conditions. The breaks could also create additional opportunities for commercial advertising during games.

Burna Boy sprays Ayuba with dollars

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Grammy-winning singer Burna Boy recently stirred reactions online after sharing a light-hearted moment with Fuji veteran Adewale Ayuba during a live performance.

The Last Last crooner was seen spraying dollar bills on the Fuji icon while Ayuba praised him for elevating African music globally. The moment came months after Burna Boy similarly sprayed veteran Fuji singer Wasiu Ayinde, popularly known as K1 De Ultimate, during a performance at a Lagos restaurant.

Source: Legit.ng