Pastor Bolaji Idowu reflects on the societal tendency to honor individuals only after their passing

Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo's death at 40 sparks tributes and discussions on recognition during life

Idowu's message ignites debate on the importance of showing appreciation to public figures while alive

FCT, Abuja - The Lead Pastor of Harvesters International Christian Centre, Bolaji Idowu, has reacted to the reported death of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, describing it as a moment that highlights how society often responds to people only after their passing.

Ekubo’s family had earlier confirmed his death at the age of 40 following a reported battle with cancer, sparking widespread tributes across social media platforms.

Pastor Bolaji Idowu Breaks Silence Over Death of Alexx Ekubo, "Irony of Life"

Source: Twitter

Pastor shares reflective message on social media

Shortly after the news broke, Idowu posted a reflective message on his verified X account that quickly gained attention online.

“Irony of life! We celebrate people when they die and ignore them when they are alive,” he wrote.

Although he did not directly mention Ekubo by name, the timing of the post led many social media users to link it to the actor’s passing and the surge of tributes that followed.

Tributes pour in for Nollywood actor

Ekubo, a well-known figure in Nollywood, featured in several popular productions including The Bling Lagosians and Fate of Alakada.

He was also recognised for his work as a model and influencer, where he built a strong public image admired by fans for his style and personality.

Following news of his death, colleagues and fans described him as vibrant, supportive and deeply engaging, with tributes continuing to pour in across the entertainment industry.

Social media debate on appreciation and legacy

Idowu’s comment has since triggered wider discussions about how society values public figures, with many users agreeing that recognition often comes too late.

Others argued that the situation should encourage people to show appreciation, support and kindness while individuals are still alive, rather than after their death.

Source: Legit.ng