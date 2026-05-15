Nigerian police have extradited fraudster Samuel Ugberease to the US for online romance scam charges

Ugberease's syndicate allegedly defrauded victims of $1.5 million through fake online identities

Nigeria reinforces its commitment to combat cybercrime via international partnerships and intelligence-led policing

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Police Force has extradited a suspected internet fraudster, Samuel Ugberease, popularly known as “Putsammy”, “Putput”, and “Sammy”, to the United States to face charges linked to alleged online romance scams and wire fraud.

According to the police, the extradition was carried out through the INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB) Abuja after the conclusion of legal proceedings and collaboration between Nigerian and American law enforcement agencies.

Nigerian Police Extradites Suspected 'Yahoo Boy' To US Over Romance Scam, Wire Fraud, Others

Source: Twitter

The suspect, who reportedly resided in South Africa before his arrest, was extradited on Wednesday, 14 May 2026.

In a statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Anthony Placid, the police said investigations showed that the suspect and his associates allegedly operated a romance fraud syndicate between 2014 and 2018, targeting women in the United States, particularly in the Eastern District of North Carolina.

Police detail alleged romance scam operation

The statement explained that the group allegedly created fake online identities and dating profiles to deceive victims into emotional relationships before demanding money through fabricated stories and emergencies.

“Investigations revealed that between 2014 and 2018, the suspect and his accomplices operated a criminal syndicate involved in online romance scams targeting female victims in the United States,” the statement said.

The police further disclosed that proceeds from the alleged fraud were moved through several bank accounts in a bid to conceal the funds.

“In one of the reported cases, the suspect was linked to the defrauding of a victim of over One Million Five Hundred Thousand United States Dollars ($1.5 million USD),” the statement added.

Arrest followed Interpol red notice

Police authorities said Ugberease was first arrested by INTERPOL operatives at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on 14 December 2025 after arriving from South Africa.

His arrest followed an INTERPOL Red Notice reportedly issued by authorities in the United States.

The police noted that extradition proceedings were later initiated at the Federal High Court in Lagos, where the court approved the request in line with the provisions of Nigeria’s Extradition Act.

Police reaffirm commitment against cybercrime

The Nigeria Police Force said it would continue to strengthen international partnerships and intelligence-driven policing to tackle cybercrime and other transnational offences.

“The Nigeria Police Force reiterates its commitment to leveraging INTERPOL tools, international partnerships, and intelligence-led policing to combat cybercrime, financial fraud, and other transnational organised criminal activities,” the statement said.

2 Nigerian siblings extradited to US

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that two Nigerian siblings, Samuel Ogoshi, 22, and Samson Ogoshi, 20, were extradited to the US to face prosecution for sexually extorting numerous young men and teenage boys in the Western District of Michigan and across the USA.

Mark Totten, the Attorney for the Western District of Michigan, disclosed this development.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng